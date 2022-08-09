Palmeiras lineup: see the likely team for the decisive game against Atlético-MG | palm trees

Palmeiras trained this Tuesday morning at the Football Academy, continuing the preparations for the match against Atlético-MG, this Wednesday, at 9:30 pm (GMT), at Allianz Parque, in São Paulo, for the quarter-finals of the Liberators.

The cast performed technical, tactical and recreational activities. Initially, back-line plays with crosses and submissions were trained. Then, with two teams on the field, Abel Ferreira worked on specific moves. The players still disputed the traditional recreational and, in the sequence, they practiced penalty kicks.

The attacking midfielder Bruno Tabata, announced as a reinforcement on Monday, carried out individualized activities inside the Academy and on the field.

Verdão should do another training session this Wednesday morning. It is common for Abel Ferreira to promote activities on night game days.

Without embezzlement, Palmeiras will have the right return from Rony. The striker was being prepared to enter the field against Atlético-MG. After recovering from a muscle injury in his left thigh, he played in the second half of the victory against Goiás, last Sunday, to gain pace in the game.

Palmeiras should enter the field against Galo with the following formation: Weverton; Marcos Rocha, Gustavo Gómez, Murilo and Piquerez; Danilo, Zé Rafael and Raphael Veiga; Gustavo Scarpa, Dudu and Rony (Lopez).

After a 2-2 draw in the first leg, Palmeiras advances to the Libertadores semifinals in case of victory this Wednesday. New equality takes the decision of the vacancy to the penalties.

2 of 2 Bruno Tabata training for Palmeiras at the Football Academy — Photo: Cesar Greco Bruno Tabata in training for Palmeiras at the Football Academy — Photo: Cesar Greco