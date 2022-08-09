Palmeiras vs Atlético-MG: Galo starts preparations for decision; see options for Cuca to build a team | athletic-mg

With full focus on Palmeiras, Atlético-MG was represented again this Monday afternoon in Cidade do Galo. The team seeks to overcome the defeat to Athletico-PR by 3 to 2, at Mineirão, for the Brasileirão, and adjust for the decision in Libertadores. The clubs decide this Wednesday, in São Paulo, who advances to the semifinals. The first game was 2-2.

Coach Cuca should promote changes in the team, in relation to the formation of the first leg at Mineirão. The steering wheel Allan, suspended in the first game, is available again. Otávio and Jair are the other options to form the midfielder duo.

In the defense, Nathan Silva and Junior Alonso are considered the starters. Igor Rabello and Réver are the alternatives. Jemerson is also signed up.

There is a doubt on the left side. Guilherme Arana continues to recover from an injury to the posterior muscle of the left thigh. He missed the team in the first leg. Rubens started playing. Another possibility is Dodo.

In midfield, Zaracho, spared against Athletico-PR, is expected to return to the team this Wednesday. In the match against Palmeiras at Mineirão, Cuca opted for three forwards: Ademir, Hulk and Keno.

He can change the offensive sector, with Nacho Fernández as the main candidate for a vacancy. Argentine striker Pavón is not registered in Libertadores.

The likely Atletico is: Everson; Mariano, Nathan Silva (Igor Rabello), Junior Alonso and Rubens (Dodô or Guilherme Arana); Allan, Jair (Otávio) and Zaracho; Ademir (Nacho Fernández), Keno and Hulk.

