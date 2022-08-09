‘Pantanal’: Erica’s mother will be shocked by José Lucas’ past; see images | come around

and the family of Erica (Marcela Fetter) will gain another member. the bride of Jose Lucas (Irandhir Santos) will introduce her mother, Ingrid (Gisela Reimann), to the pawn. the wife of Ibrahim (Dan Stulbach) may not be political, but she shares many similarities with her husband. And, at first glance, she will mistreat her son-in-law.

Gshow in Pantanal: Tati Machado discovers secrets of Special Effects

When the boy tells him he’s the son of a prostitute, Ingrid will almost fall over backwards. The scene will air this Monday, 8, see images.

