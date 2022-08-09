‘Pantanal’: Erica’s mother will be shocked by José Lucas’ past; see images | come around

and the family of Erica (Marcela Fetter) will gain another member. the bride of Jose Lucas (Irandhir Santos) will introduce her mother, Ingrid (Gisela Reimann), to the pawn. the wife of Ibrahim (Dan Stulbach) may not be political, but she shares many similarities with her husband. And, at first glance, she will mistreat her son-in-law.
Gshow in Pantanal: Tati Machado discovers secrets of Special Effects
🎧 Listen to the 8/8 summary:
When the boy tells him he’s the son of a prostitute, Ingrid will almost fall over backwards. The scene will air this Monday, 8, see images.
José Lucas will not hide the fact that his mother was a prostitute — Photo: TV Globo/Reproduction
Ibraim and Erica — Photo: TV Globo/Reproduction
She may not be political, but she shares the same attitude as her husband — Photo: TV Globo/Reproduction
José Lucas’ past will not please his mother-in-law at all — Photo: TV Globo/Reproduction