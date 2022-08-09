Pantanal: Irma has first contact with the baby cramulão and reports bizarre appearance: “Horns and paws”

the plot of Sister (Camila Morgado) will still be talked about in the next chapters of ‘Pantanal’work of Bruno Luperi. Pregnant with the cramullion baby, the aunt of Jove (Jesuíta Barbosa) will have a “bizarre” first contact with the child, according to André Romano. During a dream, the heir of Trinity (Gabriel Sater) will reveal his macabre appearance.

“I saw it, mother… My son… Then it was a horrible thing. He has horns… Goat horns and hooves!”will say Sisterscared. “Calm down, daughter… Calm down. It was just a nightmare. IT IS. You keep listening to the nonsense of these ignorant people and these things, later, stay in our head…”answer to Mariana (Selma Egrei), not knowing that her son-in-law has a connection with the devil.

According to the website ‘TV News – UOL’a new agreement between cramulão and Trinity it will be done. To protect the baby, he will start to treat her coldly: “I never know when it’s you or the bum that’s talking through your mouth!”will speak Sister. The pawn, in a faulty act, will confess: “The cramullion no longer spoke through my mouth…”. From there, a new discussion will begin.

“Because? Now, has he spoken again? I thought you broke the pact you had with him when you first met me. At least I believed you when you told me that”will ask the redhead. Trinity will explain that he is considering resuming the pact, but without telling the real reason. Sisterof course, will be disgusted and leave the place without looking the beloved in the face.