‘Pantanal’: Jove will be surprised to meet Miriam; see how it will be meeting with new affair | come around

In the next chapters of Pantanal, Jove (Jesuíta Barbosa) will doubt her feelings for Juma (Alanis Guillen). After hitting the road, he will meet Miriam ( Liza Del Dala ), which will completely surprise you. Will it be the beginning of a romance? Come find out what will happen!

1 of 2 Jove (Jesuíta Barbosa) will be impressed with Miriam (Liza Del Dala) — Photo: Globo Jove (Jesuíta Barbosa) will be impressed with Miriam (Liza Del Dala) — Photo: Globo

You know when you meet someone and you’re impressed out of nowhere? This is how Jove and Miriam’s first date will be. José Leôncio’s son (Marcos Palmeira) will meet Miriam at the airport, who will be surprised too.

“You must be Joventino”, she will say.

“Lord, it’s only for the intimate… You can call me Jove”, he will answer.

“With that name I expected someone a little older”, Miriam will point out.

“A bit of a bold joke for someone named Miriam, don’t you think?” jokes Jove.

2 of 2 Miriam (Liza Del Dala) will be surprised by Jove (Jesuíta Barbosa) — Photo: Globo Miriam (Liza Del Dala) will be surprised by Jove (Jesuíta Barbosa) — Photo: Globo

Soon after, the two will go to the farm where Jove will learn more about the new planting method. Miriam is an agroecologist specializing in the subject, who will be anxious to see the final execution of the project.

“If you’re still on the project, you must have figured out that we weren’t bluffing,” Jove will say, realizing that she is suspicious.

“We’ll see how long you’ll be able to sustain this bet”, challenges Miriam.

The two will get even closer in conversations as they reflect on research and investment in technology.

“That’s the point… We’re all on the same side”, says Jove, saying that he supports education and a future based on knowledge, far from fake news.

“I wouldn’t say all of them. But both of us, apparently, are”, agrees Miriam, excitedly.

