‘Pantanal’: Muda will tell Alcides to use Bruaca in revenge against Tenório | come around

Hrishikesh Bhardwaj 2 hours ago Entertainment Comments Off on ‘Pantanal’: Muda will tell Alcides to use Bruaca in revenge against Tenório | come around 4 Views

Alcides (Juliano Cazarré) is still in love with Bruaca (Isabel Teixeira) — Photo: Globo

when drawing that Alcides (Juliano Cazarre) still haven’t forgotten Maria Bruaca (Isabel Teixeira) and knowing that he is yet another one who wants revenge on his old boss, she will advise the farmer to use the farmer’s ex-wife as bait to get to him.

“You seem to like her,” Muda will say.

“Ara… I like her as a person. He’s a good person. It was very painful”, he says.

“If that was all you wouldn’t have gotten into all this trouble because of her”, the girl will answer, referring to the affair he had with his ex-boss.

“I don’t know if I like her the way you’re thinking. But when she’s close to me…”

“So you love Dona Maria?”, Muda will ask.

Gshow in Pantanal: Tati Machado discovers secrets of Special Effects

Gshow in Pantanal: Tati Machado discovers secrets of Special Effects

🎧 Listen to the summary of the day:

“I don’t know what love is. But this is not prose for me to be having with you.”

“I don’t care if you love or don’t. I want to know if you’re going to use her to lure the damn guy over to Juma’s?”, the girl asks, getting straight to the point.

“If there’s no other way…”

🎧 Listen to the weekly summary of soap operas:

Don’t miss the news from Pantanal!

About Hrishikesh Bhardwaj

Tv specialist. Falls down a lot. Typical troublemaker. Hipster-friendly advocate. Food fan.

Check Also

Pitbull attacks family in condominium in Vila Laura

What was supposed to be just another weekend outing for accountant Acimi Muniz, 38, with …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved