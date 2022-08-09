‘Pantanal’: Muda will tell Alcides to use Bruaca in revenge against Tenório | come around

Alcides (Juliano Cazarré) is still in love with Bruaca (Isabel Teixeira) — Photo: Globo
when drawing that Alcides (Juliano Cazarre) still haven’t forgotten Maria Bruaca (Isabel Teixeira) and knowing that he is yet another one who wants revenge on his old boss, she will advise the farmer to use the farmer’s ex-wife as bait to get to him.
“You seem to like her,” Muda will say.
“Ara… I like her as a person. He’s a good person. It was very painful”, he says.
“If that was all you wouldn’t have gotten into all this trouble because of her”, the girl will answer, referring to the affair he had with his ex-boss.
“I don’t know if I like her the way you’re thinking. But when she’s close to me…”
“So you love Dona Maria?”, Muda will ask.
“I don’t know what love is. But this is not prose for me to be having with you.”
“I don’t care if you love or don’t. I want to know if you’re going to use her to lure the damn guy over to Juma’s?”, the girl asks, getting straight to the point.
“If there’s no other way…”