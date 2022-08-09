‘Pantanal’: Zé Leôncio makes a decision that will change Zaquieu’s life

Silvero Pereira is Zaquieu in ‘Pantanal’ (Photo: TV Globo)

In the next chapters of novel “Pantanal”, José Leoncio (Marcos Palmeira) will make a decision that will completely change Zaquieu’s life (Silvero Pereira).

It all starts when the boy asks to be part of a farm entourage, in the role of cook.eiro. Initially, the boss will not give authorization, for fear that he will not be able to withstand the intensity of the days on the road.

Zaquieu, however, will not change his mind. Then, one night, the farmer will call you into his office for a chat:

– A guy to be a cook for an entourage, Zaquieu, has to have a lot of competence. IT IS. You have to know how to ride like people and get to know the ways everything! Sometimes he has to go out in front of the troops, alone plus the donkeys and bruacas carried along these paths, so that when the peonada arrives at the inn, the food will already be ready, waiting for them.

Zaquieu will reply that he is aware of everything. The farmer will go on to list the difficulties:

– Do you think you’d have the guts to cross a river on horseback?

– I believe so. But I could only say that after I try – the boy will say.

José Leôncio will end the conversation and send him back to the kitchen. Zaquieu will start to leave with his head down, but at this moment, the farmer will order him to return with Tiberius (Guito) to settle the details of the trip. Euphoric, the boy will react:

– You won’t regret it, Mr Rei do Gado! You will never regret it!

– If you come back to me alive, Zaquieu, for me already OK good size!

– I will come back. You will see! More alive than ever!

