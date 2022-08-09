Paraná follows WHO and Ministry of Health and also issues resolution to combat monkeypox

After the World Health Organization (WHO) declared that monkeypox constitutes a public health emergency of international interest and the Ministry of Health established an Emergency Operation Center (COE) to prepare a Contingency Plan against the monkeypox outbreak in Brazil, the Paraná State Health Department issued a Resolution with guidelines on the disease.

The document repeats the recommendations of international and national health bodies on the disease, and emphasizes the monitoring and care of transmission.

“All health professionals who work in any type of health service (Primary Health Care, emergency care units, outpatient clinics and hospitals) must be attentive to the identification, notification and proper management of cases. , preferably in Basic Health Units (UBS), hospital admission is indicated for cases that show signs of severity”, says text in the resolution.

To reduce the chain of transmission in health services, there must be an adequate flow from triage to isolation rooms (at any level of care), avoiding contact with other patients. In a suspected case of Monkeypox, the surgical mask must be made available to the user, and isolation must be carried out immediately (standard precautions, for contact and droplets) in an area separate from other users, keeping a distance of 1 (one) meter or more between them , while waiting for service. If the user has skin lesions in exposed areas, they must be protected by a sheet, clothing or apron with long sleeves”, the text continues.

“All cases that meet the definition of a suspected case must be reported immediately to the municipal epidemiological surveillance (telephone), to the Regional de Saúde (telephone) and to CIEVS PR at the telephone number (41) 99117-0444, and to fill in the electronic notification form. “.

Streaming

Monkeypox is a zoonotic viral disease caused by the Monkeypox virus of the genus Orthopoxvirus and family Poxviridae, whose transmission to humans can occur through contact with an infected animal or human or with human body material containing the virus. It is usually a self-limiting illness, with symptoms lasting 2 to 4 weeks. Incubation period: usually 6 to 16 days, but can range from 5 to 21 days.

It occurs among humans, mainly through personal contact with respiratory secretions, skin lesions from infected people, or recently contaminated objects. Respiratory droplet transmission usually requires prolonged personal contact. The rash may start in the genital and perianal areas, and the rash does not always spread to other parts of the body.

Prodromal symptoms may be mild or absent, and can be easily confused with sexually transmitted infections (STIs). It is important to carefully evaluate cases with genital or perianal ulcers for STIs, as the presence of an STI does not exclude Monkeypox infection.

The World Health Organization guides abstention from sexual activity throughout the course of the disease due to the proximity that occurs in intimate intercourse (not because it is considered an STI), and suggests the use of condoms during sexual activity (oral, vaginal, anal) for 12 weeks. after recovery. The infected person only stops transmitting the virus when the crusts disappear from the skin, and the general population can also prevent themselves by using a mask and hand hygiene.

In Curitiba, the Health Department already reports cases of community transmission. Until July 3, Paraná had confirmed 36 cases of Monkeypox, 35 in Curitiba and one in Maringá.

Smallpox vaccines are no longer available to the general population, and universal vaccination is currently not indicated.