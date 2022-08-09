Pat asks Alfredo to separate, who is bewildered by the news.

After surviving a bombing that resulted in his car exploding, Pat (Paolla Oliveira) begins to rethink life in ‘Cara e Coragem’. What happened ends up triggering a whirlwind of feelings in the stuntwoman, especially after she is supported and rescued by Moa (Marcelo Serrado). She then decides to follow new paths and asks Alfredo (Carmo Dalla Vecchia) to separate in the episode that airs today, Monday (08).

The news drops like a bomb for the illustrator, who is bewildered. Despite feeling that the atmosphere between the two was not what it used to be, Alfredo tries to understand Pat’s motives and asks if there is someone else involved in this decision. When Pat goes to say Moa’s name, he stops her from following and says she doesn’t want to hear anything.

With the end, Alfredo leaves the couple’s apartment and arranges with Pat to share the news with their children., Gui (Diogo Caruso) and Sosô (Alice Camargo). Alfredo asks Milton (Anselmo Vasconcelos), Moa’s father, shelter in Paquetá, while Pat tries to align ideas.

Surprise for Italo

Who also has a big surprise is Ítalo (Paulo Lessa), who is shocked when he comes face to face with Anita (Taís Araujo) for the first time. The parkour instructor still tries to hide it, but is surprised to learn that Clarice’s doppelganger is friends with Dalva (Carol Portes), the owner of the thrift store, with whom he is dating.

‘Guy and Courage’, an action romantic comedy packed with adventure and mysteries, is created and written by Claudia Souto with artistic direction by Natalia Grimberg. The work is written with Isadora Wilkinson, Julia Laks and Zé Dasilva. The general direction is by Adriano Melo with direction by Oscar Francisco, Cadu França, Mayara Aguiar and Matheus Malafaia. The production is by Mônica Fernandes and the genre direction is by José Luiz Villamarim.