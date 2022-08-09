Patrícia Poeta cuts Manoel Soares mercilessly: “He won’t talk”

Patrícia Poeta received a flurry of criticism on social media for the way she treated Manoel Soares live on Globo’s “Encontro”

Patricia Poet received a lot of criticism for his behavior towards Manoel Soares, this Monday (8). The presenter was detonated by the public for simply not giving space for her partner to speak on the attraction, even though he was her right arm in the air.

One of the most embarrassing moments happened when the two talked about football matches with Ana Thais Matos, who comments on everything that happens in Brazilian football. At one point, Manoel Soares wanted to comment on Internacional, but was cut off sharply by Patrícia Poeta, who said they would not talk about Colorado.

“Manoel has already talked about sixth place there, they are personal interests. We won’t talk about this game today, we agreed before you arrived”, said the presenter bluntly, leaving the journalist very uncomfortable. “It’s all right,” he replied. Ana Thais laughed at the situation with a lot of embarrassment.

PUBLIC COMPLAINED

The name of Patrícia Poeta stopped in the most commented subjects of Twitter this morning because of the way she has been dealing with the partner of the “Encontro”.

“Guys… It’s agonizing! THE Patricia Poet don’t let Manoel Soares talk! This is ridiculous! Does she have no idea that she’s embarrassed? It’s embarrassing to watch this show. She talks so fast that he doesn’t even have a chance to talk!”, pointed out a netizen.

Manoel Soares cuts Patricia Poeta, makes a statement and leaves her speechless: “Before closing” Patrícia Poeta chokes her voice, starts crying and is rescued live by Manoel: “I couldn’t finish” Patrícia Poeta gives enough, after news that Encontro will go off the air, and appears receiving hugs from the audience and confirms

“That Patricia Poet it’s really [email protected]! Manoel was responsible for an external interview on today’s show, as promised by Globo, and she was laughing, mocking, saying: focus on Manoel… How can it be so unbearable?”, wrote another.

ACTOR DETONED

Earlier, João Vicente de Castro, invited to speak about the murder of jiu-jitsu fighter Leandro Lo, complained live that he was unable to speak at the same time with the presenter and with Manoel Soares, who did not even have his image broadcast for the actor. .