Paulo Guedes defends adopting public debt target instead of spending ceiling | Blog Ana Flor

The Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, confirmed this Tuesday (9) to the blog that the proposal to create a public debt target to replace the spending ceiling rule is in the final phase of studies.

The spending cap is a constitutional rule in force since 2016. It was proposed by the Michel Temer government and approved by the National Congress with the aim of reducing the country’s indebtedness. By the norm, the expenses of the Union (Executive, Legislative and Judiciary) are limited to the inflation of the previous year.

President Jair Bolsonaro, however, has always criticized the ceiling. In March, the g1 had already announced the government’s intention to replace the spending ceiling with public debt as the main fiscal target.

“We want to make fiscal control more effective, with a target similar to what exists today for inflation,” said Paulo Guedes to blog.

The spending ceiling is currently the country’s main fiscal anchor and serves as a commitment that public debt will not become explosive. The rule has been changed more than once by laws passed by Congress with the approval of the Bolsonaro government.

As it is provided for in the Constitution, the rule can only be changed by a Proposed Amendment to the Constitution (PEC), which depends on congressional approval, where it needs to be submitted to two rounds of voting in the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate and obtain the support minimum of three-fifths of parliamentarians in all votes (308 out of 513 deputies and 49 out of 81 senators).

The proposal of the economic team, in the final stage of discussion, is to have a variable band target for public debt in relation to Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

It would be established by the National Monetary Council (CMN), the same that defines the inflation target, for a period of three years.

The ideal, according to Minister Paulo Guedes, is that the debt target can apply to all entities of the federation, that is, states and the federal government.

“We are not tearing down the austerity flag, which is the ceiling, but improving the fiscal control instrument”, he declared.

Today the public debt is at 78.2% of GDP. In the pandemic, it exceeded 80%. For emerging countries, the recommended targets are around a debt of 50% to 60% of GDP, so that rolling over the same debt does not become so expensive.

Rich countries, such as the United States and Japan, have a debt/GDP ratio above 100%.

Recently, Paulo Guedes stated that his management broke the spending ceiling.