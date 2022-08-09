Paysandu must decide access to Série B at home; understand!

After a consolidated campaign so far in Serie C, Paysandu, which qualified in advance for the final quadrangular of the competition, should play its last match of the 2nd phase (possible access game) in Belém.

The projection happens because, even losing to Floresta-CE, next Saturday (13), the bicolor from Pará will continue among the top four in the classification table.

The team led by Márcio Fernandes is in the vice-leadership of Series C, with the same number of points as the current leader, Mirassol, being behind in the number of victories (10 x 9).

If Floresta wins, and the São Paulo team loses or draws, the bicolor from Pará ends the first phase of the competition in the lead.

SEE WHAT HAS BEEN DEFINED SO FAR

The top 8 teams in the first phase form two groups with 4 clubs each, which will face each other in home and away matches in the second phase. The first two go up to Serie B and the leader of the groups makes the championship final.

Guaranteed at least 4th position, this is the home field of the Paysandu games:

1st round: Away (20 or 21/08)

2nd round: Belém (27 or 28/08)

3rd round: To be defined (03 or 04/09)

4th round: To be defined (10 or 11/09)

Round 5: Away (17 or 18/09)

6th round: Belém (24 or 25/09)

In the third and fourth round, the field commands depend on the position that Paysandu will finish in the first phase. If you finish in 1st or 2nd place, the third round will be away and the fourth in Belém. If you finish in 3rd or 4th place, the third round will be in Belém and the fourth away from home.