Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan is an intervention in China’s internal affairs, says Brazilian expert

support the 247

ICL

China Radio International (CRI) – The visit of the Speaker of the United States House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, on Tuesday, to Taiwan is an intervention in China’s internal affairs and goes against the internationally recognized principle of One China, said the coordinator of the Brazil Studies Center. -China from Fundação Getúlio Vargas (FGV), Evandro Menezes de Carvalho.

“Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan is an external intervention in domestic affairs, which is prohibited by international law,” said Carvalho, who holds a PhD in International Law and a professor at FGV and Universidade Federal Fluminense (UFF). He stressed that the Taiwan issue is an internal China issue.

Carvalho criticized the style of diplomacy exercised by the United States, which he described as “confrontational”, unlike China, which opts for dialogue.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

“US diplomacy, like the one we saw with Nancy Pelosi, is confrontational diplomacy, while China tries to avoid direct confrontation as much as possible,” he said.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

Carvalho reiterated that the Taiwan issue concerns only the Chinese. “This trip by Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan breaks with the agreement established between the two countries, an agreement in which the US had recognized the existence of only One China, and this rupture is worrying,” he commented.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

“This visit needs to be understood in the context in which the Democratic Party needs to strengthen its popularity for the next elections to be held in the US. On the international level, the US tries to design a logic of international relations within the dichotomy ‘democracy versus dictatorship. ‘ Pelosi herself mentioned this recently in Taiwan, which harks back a bit to the Cold War mentality,” he said.

For Carvalho, the Chinese military exercises, which were announced shortly after Pelosi’s visit, are aimed at resolutely safeguarding China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and thwarting the interference of external forces and separatist plans for “Taiwan independence”.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

“On the Chinese side, diplomacy has already spoken saying that there will be a firm response to this visit. The fact is that the Chinese model of responding to these situations is very different from that of Western diplomacy,” he concluded.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

Knowledge sets you free. I want to be a member. Follow us on Telegram.