PetroRio (PRIO3) and Dommo (DMMO3) disclose production, AES (AESB3) buys assets for BRL 2 billion, XP (XPBR31) will publish balance sheet and more

The corporate news on Tuesday (9) highlights PetroRio (PRIO3) and Dommo (DMMO3), which released operational data for July this year.

AES Brasil (AESB3), in turn, announced the purchase of assets for up to BRL 2.033 billion.

Multiplan (MULT3) informed that it will be responsible for the administration of Parque Shopping Maceió, for a period of 5 years, as of January 1, 2023.

Banco ABC (ABCB4) report their results before the markets open, while Log-In (LOGN3), CVC (CVCB3), Copel (CPLE6), XP (XPBR31) and more companies release their balance sheets after the markets close.

PetroRio (PRIO3)

PetroRio (PRIO3) reported an increase in daily production in July of 45.91%. The company produced in July, counting the 95% of Polvo + TBMT and the 10% of Manati 46,824 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd), compared to 32,090 boepd in June. The July mark is the highest of the year so far.

Total sales fell from 1.566 million barrels in June to 993.687 thousand in July.

Dommo (DMMO3) reported production of 26,909 barrels of oil in July 2022, up 3.5% from June 2022.

Itaú (ITUB4) recorded managerial recurring income of R$7.679 billion in the second quarter of 2022 (2Q22), 17.4% higher than that recorded in the same period in 2021, according to the largest private bank in Brazil.

For the bank, the Refinitiv consensus pointed to an expected profit of BRL 7.487 billion.

Banco BTG Pactual (BPAC11) recorded adjusted net income of R$2.2 billion in the second quarter of 2022, a growth of 27% compared to the same period in 2021.

Banco Modal (MODL11) reported adjusted net income of R$ 26 million in the second quarter of this year, a decrease of 43.2% compared to the second quarter of last year.

ABC Bank (ABCB4)

Banco ABC’s Net Income reached R$201.7 million in the second quarter of 2022 – surpassing the mark of R$200 million in a quarter for the first time – growth of 10.1% compared to the previous quarter and 47.9% compared to the same period in 2021.

Saint Martin (SMTO3)

São Martinho (SMTO3) recorded net income of R$ 221.6 million in the first quarter of the 2022/2023 harvest (1Q23), 16.6% higher than that reported in the same stage of 2022.

Recurring earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) grew 27.2% in 1Q23, totaling R$875.7 million.

Directional (DIRR3)

Direcional (DIRR3) recorded adjusted net income of R$55.1 million in the second quarter of 2022 (2Q22), an amount 35.5% higher than that reported in the same period of 2021.

Ebitda was R$ 118.141 million, up 32.2% over the same period of the previous year. The adjusted Ebitda margin was 20.3%, which represents a 1.0 percentage point decrease compared to 2Q21.

PBG (PTBL3), the largest ceramic tile company in Brazil, announced the result for the second quarter of 2022 with adjusted and recurring net income of R$ 52.4 million, 30.2% higher than that reported in the same stage of 2021.

The company attributes the performance to a significant improvement in operating results and better financial performance.

Technos (TECN3) had a net income of R$14.7 million in 2Q22, up 94.2% year-on-year.

The company also reported adjusted Ebitda of R$ 23.0 million, up 31.3% over 2Q21, with an adjusted Ebitda margin of 24.2%, an increase of 1.3 percentage points.

Banestes (BEES3)

Banestes’ net income reached R$101 million in the second quarter of 2021, an increase of 90.6% compared to the same period in 2022.

Nutriplant

Nutriplant’s net income reached R$5.0 million in the first six months of this year, an increase of 107.0% when compared to the net income of R$2.4 million in the same period in 2021.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) was R$9.1 million in 6M22, 107.0% higher than the realized amount of R$4.4 million in the same period of the year previous.

Telephone (VIVT3)

Telefônica (VIVT3) announced that it has signed a set of agreements for the reciprocal sharing of telecommunications infrastructure elements with Winity II Telecom and Winity SA Telefônica has contracted from Winity the use of passive infrastructure to expand the coverage of mobile telephony reaching 3,500 sites by the end of 2030. In addition, Winity leased to the company a 5MHz + 5MHz block of its national radio frequency spectrum at 700MHz, to be used in approximately 1,100 Brazilian municipalities for up to 20 years. Winity also signed a roaming agreement with the company, which may evolve into RAN Sharing depending on the traffic flown.

Vale (VALE3) signed a term of commitment with the Public Ministry of Minas Gerais (MP-MG) in which it commits to adopting the best international practices for dam safety, according to Valor. As part of the agreement, the mining company committed to invest R$ 40 million in the safety of the dams. According to the report, the term of commitment covers the dams that have not been registered and Vale is committed to providing information on these undertakings to the public authorities.

Multiplan (MULT3)

Multiplan (MULT3) announced that it will be responsible for managing Parque Shopping Maceió, for a period of 5 years, starting on January 1, 2023. Currently, the project is managed by Aliansce Sonae (ALSO3). The shareholding structure, which has Multiplan and Aliansce Sonae each holding 50% interest, will not be changed.

AES Brazil (AESB3)

AES Brasil (AESB3) entered into a Share Purchase and Sale Agreement with Cubico Brasil, referring to the acquisition of all the shares representing the capital stock of the special purpose companies that make up the Ventos do Araripe, Caetés and Cassino Wind Complex. “Completion of the operation will be subject to compliance with the conditions precedent agreed under the contract”, he informs. The total asset value (enterprise value) is up to R$2.033 billion, of which R$1.105 billion is equity; and assumption of net debt of R$928 million. Thus, AES Brasil will have an installed capacity of 5.2 GW renewable, with 4.2 GW operational and 1.0 GW under construction. Rumo (RAIL3) and Andali anticipate expansion of the fertilizer terminal, in a R$ 160 million project.

