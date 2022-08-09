PF warns about fraud that promises R$ 200 on WhatsApp

The recurrence of new cases of the PicPay Coup led the Federal Police to issue an alert about the modus operandi of fraud. Claiming an anniversary promotion from the financial services company, crooks contact victims via WhatsApp and promise BRL 200 via pix.

Scammers send a malicious link posing as PicPay employees. The content of the message is the usual: they inform that the company is making a birthday offer and ask the person to answer the questions that are in the link and then share it with friends.

The Federal Police in Pernambuco released the text of the messages and asked people to be alert. It says the following:

“Participate and Win! In celebration of our Anniversary, we prepared something different, and you are the one who wins the gift! We prepared a very fun Quiz, reach the end of the Quiz and receive a Pix of R$ 200 reais! 98,971 People participating now? 37,035 People Received R$200 on Pix 5 minutes ago ?”

Upon answering all the questions, a new message is sent to the victim, informing them that they won the promotion and that they will receive a pix of R$ 200. And it provides a step-by-step guide for the money to fall into the account.

Reproduction of the coup message Image: Publicity PF/PE

One of the conditions is to forward the malicious link to four WhatsApp groups.

“Repeated shares in the same groups/contacts will not be accepted by the system! Our system checks if there was a share, so don’t cheat, so you don’t lose the pix!”, threaten the thieves.

According to the PF, this type of strategy is a way to ensure that the link spreads faster and more people fall for fraud.

To give more veracity, the scammers still forward supposed prints with false reports on social networks, from people who would have received the amount of R$ 200.

In a statement, PicPay stated that “there is no promotion offering money to users who participate in an alleged company birthday quiz and that the security team has already requested the removal of fraudulent content. The company reinforces that all promotions are disclosed only on notification tab of the app or through the institution’s official channels. PicPay values ​​the safety of its users and constantly reiterates guidelines for awareness and prevention of scams”, said the statement.

They want to steal your data

The Federal Police in Pernambuco explains that by clicking on the link and filling in the information in the bar, the victim will be installing malware. This spy program will be able to control several areas of the smartphone, such as the keyboard, camera and microphone, in addition to having access to personal and financial data.

With this personal and banking information, thieves can open checking accounts in virtual or physical banks where they will have access to credit cards, overdrafts, make withdrawals and purchases over the internet and even open shell companies.

“When victims realize they are surprised with companies and accounts in their name that they didn’t make and debts that they didn’t incur. Finally, crooks can even completely block the cell phone, installing ransomware – leaving it inoperative until it’s paid. an amount of money for the thief to provide a smartphone unlock password”, warns the PF.

stroke layout

Eye-catching message with design similar to PicPay’s brand

Website with strange domain (usually Russian)

generic quiz

Request to share the link in groups or among WhatsApp friends

“These characteristics denote a scam very similar to many others. In order to steal data, sometimes with malicious software on the pages, scammers create false promotion as bait”, says the Federal Police in Pernambuco.

I fell for the blow. What to do?

Upon realizing that they may have been a victim, the person must first gather all possible evidence, such as screenshots of WhatsApp conversations, audios and call history, if any.

Then, you must go to a civil police station to file a report and present the evidence. This type of practice is configured as a crime of embezzlement.

Tips to protect yourself from scams via WhatsApp