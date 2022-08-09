Photos show Trump flushed documents down the toilet

Images will be in a book by journalist Maggie Haberman; the practice is illegal in the US as it violates the Presidential Records Act

Images released this Monday (8.Aug.2022) by the digital newspaper axios revealed that former US President Donald Trump flushed official documents down toilets.

The photos were provided by the journalist of the New York TimesMaggie Haberman, and will be in her book “Confidence Man: The Making of Donald Trump and the Breaking of America” (Trusted Man: The Making of Donald Trump and America’s Breakup). The release of the work is scheduled for October 4th.

Haberman obtained the records through an unnamed White House source. they were also published by the journalist on her Twitter profile.



Playback/Twitter @maggieNYT The photo on the left shows a room in the White House, while the one on the right was taken on Trump’s trip abroad.

The content of the documents is not clear from the images. But you can see the surname of Representative Elise Stefanik, from upstate New York, in the photo on the right. The Republican is known for supporting Donald Trump. In the record on the left, there is the word “qualified” (qualifiedin English) and the letter “i” in capital.

“Trump’s habit of tearing up paper that then had to be glued was well known. sI was not in the habit of discarding them”said the journalist on her Twitter account.

Both practices are considered illegal because there is, in the US, the Presidential Records Act which states that “memos, letters, notes, emails, faxes, and other written communications relating to the official duties of a president during term” must be preserved.

On February 10, the US National Archives Administration asked the US House to investigate alleged manipulations by former President Donald Trump of presidential documents from his time in the White House.

The agency, linked to the official residence, said at the time that 15 boxes with documents were recovered from a home of the former president in Florida. In place of the files, Trump would have handed over torn papers.

In an interview with axiosHaberman said his sources reported that the practice of tearing and flushing the pieces of documents down the toilet was common in the White House and had happened at least twice while traveling abroad.

WHAT SAYS TRUMP

The former president’s spokesman, Taylor Budowich, denied the allegations. he told the axios that it is necessary to be “too desperate to sell a book if pictures of paper inside a toilet are part of their publicity plan”.

He also stated that there are people “enough willing to manufacture stories” for “impress” the media. “A media that is willing to do anything as long as it is against former President Trump”said.