PIS/PASEP of UP TO R$1,100 can still be withdrawn; see how long

An accumulated amount of R$208 million is available for withdrawals from the PIS/Pasep. The amounts refer to the 2019 base year salary allowance and are forgotten in the coffers of the Federal Savings Bank It’s from Bank of Brazil.

The funds will be available for redemptions until December 29, 2022. Remembering that Caixa Econômica manages PIS payments, aimed at private sector employees, and Banco do Brasil manages Pasep transfers, intended for public servants.

However, to be entitled to the salary bonus of the PIS/Pasep, the worker must meet the eligibility rules for the benefit. See what they are:

Be enrolled in PIS/Pasep programs for at least five years;

Have worked with a formal contract for at least 30 consecutive days or not;

Have received up to two minimum wages;

Have labor data duly informed and updated in the Annual Social Information List (Rais).

Remembering that the value of the salary bonus for 2019 was between R$ 92 to R$ 1,100, based on the minimum wage in force at the time, as well as the number of months worked.

Do I need to request payment of the allowance?

As this is a second chance to withdraw the amounts, law workers will have to make a formal request for reissue. In this way, the order can be made:

in person, with a photo document at one of the regional units of the Ministry of Labor to open an administrative appeal, or

by e-mail [email protected], replacing “uf” with the acronym of the state in which the worker resides.

How to consult the PIS/Pasep?

When in doubt, workers can check eligibility by calling 158 or using the Digital Work Card application. It is also possible to carry out the procedure in the service channels provided by the bank that grants the benefit.

For PIS (private company worker):

In the Worker Cashier App;

On the box’s website;

Through the Caixa service phone: 0800 726 0207.

For Pasep (public server):

By telephone at the Banco do Brasil call center: 4004-0001 (capitals and metropolitan regions);

0800 729 0001 (other cities);

0800 729 0088 (hearing impaired).

Payment of PIS/Pasep

PIS:

By credit account, when the worker is already an account holder of the financial institution;

At ATMs, Lottery Houses and CAIXA Aqui Correspondents using the Citizen Card;

At CAIXA branches, presenting the PIS number and an official identification document.

Pasep:

By credit account, how much the worker is already account holders of the bank;

Through transfer to other financial institutions via TED to an account held by them;

At Banco do Brasil branches, upon presentation of an official identification document.