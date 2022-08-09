Pitbull attacks family in condominium in Vila Laura

What was supposed to be just another weekend outing for accountant Acimi Muniz, 38, with her daughter, Liz Muniz, 2, and her dog Frida at the Villa Privilege condominium, in the Vila Laura neighborhood, turned into a nightmare. last Saturday (6). That’s because, around 10:30 am that day, when Acimi went downstairs to walk with her daughter on her lap and Frida on a leash, she ended up being attacked by a Pitbull dog that invaded the condominium through the front gates.

The animal, which does not belong to any Villa Privilege resident, was outside when the accountant arrived on the scene, but it entered and attacked her in a matter of seconds. “It was all very fast. The Pitbull invaded the condo running through the front gate, looked at me fixedly and ran towards me to attack. My dog ​​jumped up and he grabbed her, ripped her off the leash and took her away. Even with my daughter on her lap. , I got into a physical fight with him and held him in the neck”, she recalls, still very shaken.

Upon learning from the doorman of the condominium of the Pitbull’s presence, Acimi was about to return to his apartment to be safe, but he couldn’t make it in time. “The security guard warned me that there was a Pitbull loose on the street and that I was not supposed to go out. However, the security guards left the gates of the condominium open even with the possibility of the dog entering. Therefore, there was no time to escape and caught us “, reports the accountant.

The situation was only worse because one of Acimi’s neighbors appeared and shot at the ground to scare Pitbull, who released the dog and ran to the exit of the cars. Her husband, who was also in the common area with two other dogs of the couple, helped and took the dog to hide in the guardhouse. Even so, the dog tried to attack her again and, only after a few minutes, he fled the scene.

bitch had surgery

After the scare, Acimi took the dog immediately to the emergency of a veterinary hospital. According to her, the animal had many injuries and had to undergo surgery. “She was very injured, the dog’s bite tore the abdominal part and the organs came out of place. She was very bad, she had many perforations, but the organs were not exposed. So they had a two-hour surgery to prevent something worse with her”, he says.

Despite the surgery, the puppy is still not completely well and is slowly recovering from the attack she suffered. “It was a major surgery, she had to put a drain because she had a very big edema. As we counted, there were 9 perforations. She is still taking medication and cannot eat by herself. They are feeding her with those syringes”, explains Acimi.

Frida was attacked by the pitbull

(Photos: personal collection)

It wasn’t just Frida who was injured. Although Liz was fine, Acimi, while fighting the dog so that he wouldn’t kill her dog, ended up suffering many injuries, as she herself reports. “My knees are totally raw, raw. I hurt my foot, my leg and I couldn’t sleep from Saturday to Sunday because of so much pain. Right now, I can’t walk properly because I was hurt a lot”, says she, who went to emergency room and was also medicated.

Condo denies images

After the medical care she had to go through, the accountant went to a police station to register the Occurrence Bulletin (BO) of the case. However, she received the information that she must identify the dog and the owner in order to make the registration official. When asking for the images of the security cameras for identification, Acimi received a denial from the management of the condominium, which sent only a photo of the moment in which the dog passes in front of the cameras.

Cameras caught dog wandering in the condo

(Photos: reproduction)

“When I asked, they said they couldn’t give me the images and that this would only be done if I filed the condominium in court. I also complained about the gates, which remain open even after what happened, and the staff justifies that they need to stay because it’s a place of great circulation”, says the accountant. Sought by the report, the condominium has not yet positioned itself.