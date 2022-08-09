Pix reaches boleto and becomes the 2nd most used payment method online

While some stores encourage the use of Pix, others fear facing the challenges that come with the modality. (Cris Faga/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Pix started to share, together with the boleto, the 2nd place among the most used means of payment in e-commerce after breaking a record in acceptance in the largest online stores in the country. The data are from the most recent edition of the Gmattos Payments Study, anticipated to the Valor Econômico portal.

The credit card remains in the lead, but faces significant changes, as fewer retailers are willing to accept 12 interest-free installments – a way to encourage consumers to pay for their purchases in fewer installments. Even so, about 98.3% of retailers work with the modality, while Pix and boleto are in 78% of the analyzed stores.

According to Gastão Mattos, CEO of the consultancy, Pix has the capacity to reach 92% and become the preponderant form of cash payment for shopkeepers. The study considered 59 online stores, which together represent 85% of the commerce.

Challenges and incentives

Mattos points out that stores that do not yet offer Pix fall into one of the following scenarios: either they already work with cash payment methods and do not prioritize the instant system due to difficulties, such as technological integration, or they only carry out installment operations, as is the case with case of airlines.

In addition, there are still some challenges for greater adherence to the model. Maurício Salvador, president of the Brazilian Association of Electronic Commerce (ABcomm), explains to Valor that the first of them is the wide acceptance of interest-free installments. The second is the number of scams involving Pix. “It is much more difficult for the consumer to recover the money if he has a problem. On the card, the ‘chargeback’ process [cancelamento da compra] is consolidated”. Added to this are data leaks, which reached around 580,000 keys.

On the other hand, there is an increase in the incentive, on the part of sellers, for customers to use Pix more. About 24% of online stores that accept this form of payment offer discounts, which can range from 3% to 10%.

Although it is growing, Pix does not take the place of the boleto, which is still widely accepted in e-commerce. Who is harmed is the debit, a means of payment that was never fully used in online purchases.