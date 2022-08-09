PM who murdered jiu-jitsu fighter was convicted of assault in 2021

Military police officer Henrique Otávio Oliveira Velozo, accused of shooting jiu-jitsu world champion Leandro Lo in the head, has a conviction for assault and contempt in the Military Justice of São Paulo.

The case also took place in a nightclub in São Paulo. On the occasion, the lieutenant got involved in a fight inside the extinct The Week, located in Lapa on October 27, 2017, where he was present with his cousin Iury Oliveira do Nascimento, who had just been approved to join the São Paulo Military Police. Paul. He was approached outside the place, where he attacked and disrespected his colleagues in uniform.

In May 2021, the agent was sentenced to nine months in open prison. In the episode, the policeman allegedly cursed and even questioned soldier Flávio Alves Ferreira, in which he punched his arm: “Who are you?”

In the statement, the victim reported that when he arrived at the door of the nightclub, he realized that the lieutenant reacted against the actions of the police and attacked them. Soon after, two security guards managed to contain Henrique Otávio, and take his weapon.

During the confusion, Flávio asked him to keep his distance, but Henrique retaliated with two punches. One grabbed the soldier’s arm and the other grabbed his face.

The Military Justice Court of São Paulo (TJMSP) received the complaint on June 25, 2019. However, the case was only finalized on May 13 of last year, after an appeal by the Public Ministry, the judgment that convicted him of the crimes of aggression to inferior and contempt.

