Poliana Rocha pulls Virgínia and Zé out of the room and detonates: They lost

According to the artist, Zé Felipe’s room is now his granddaughters, Maria Flor and Maria Alice

Poliana Rochaafter dealing with controversies due to the marriage with Leonardo, lives the best outcome. This is because, in addition to having the best relationship with her husband, she lives in harmony with her daughter-in-law, Virginia Fonsecaand the son, Ze Felipe.

This Monday, 08, the artist made a video that was beyond unusual and showed that she is preparing the details of the room of her second granddaughter, Maria Flor.

In the images, Leonardo’s wife showed some details of the room, such as a gray bed, a crib and the decoration beyond cute with pink and white.

“Girls’ room, the house is busy today,” the blogger began. However, what really caught my attention was the fact that Virgínia Fonseca and Zé Felipe are expelled from the room.

“Disassembling the parents’ part, to assemble together with Maria Alice’s, our maria flor’s room”, admitted Poliana Rocha.

After showing the works at home, Virgínia Fonseca laughed at the fact that she and Zé Felipe were excluded from their own room.

Poliana Rocha starts Virgínia Fonseca and Zé Felipe from the fourth (Reproduction)
On social media, the artist appeared with her hand covering her hand and with a discredited face. “Me watching Poli’s story, Zé losing his room in the house”, she said with laughing emojis.

In addition, Virgínia Fonseca nudged her husband: “It’s not a laughing matter, people, but who said they wanted to set up a soccer team just for their children”.

Poliana Rocha could not stand the mention of her daughter-in-law and mentioned those responsible. “Zé and Vi lost their room, now just for the girls”, she said, who completed with a broken heart emoji.

According to Poliana Rocha, the fourth belongs only to Maria Flor and Maria Alice (Reproduction)
