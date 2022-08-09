Police find blood at 3 points in the couple’s apartment

The investigation carried out in the apartment of the German consul, arrested on Saturday (6) on suspicion of involvement in the death of her husband, the Belgian Walter Maximillen Biot, found traces of blood in three spots in the property where the couple lived on Rua Nascimento Silva, in Ipanema. in the south of Rio.

With the help of luminol, the experts identified blood stains on pillowcases that were in the couple’s bedroom, bathroom and also in the living room. The expertise also indicated feces stains around the house.

An armchair with a large stain on the side was photographed by experts. The site showed signs of having been washed.

According to the expert report, four empty medicine packs were also collected in the bathroom of the property’s suite – one of Lorazepam and three of Alprazolan. Medications are used to treat anxiety disorders and panic attacks.

Materials were collected, as well as a wooden stick and a whip found at the scene. The clothes that would have been used by the suspect in the crime were also taken to the laboratory.

Uwe was arrested on Saturday (6th) and had his habeas corpus request denied by the Rio de Janeiro Court of Justice. He claimed that his companion felt sick, ran towards the balcony, tripped and fell, hitting his face on the floor.

secretary cleaned apartment

In a statement to the Civil Police, the consul’s secretary, Valéria Teixeira reported having learned about the death of boy by himself Uwethrough an application message sent at dawn.

In the message, the diplomat said that her husband had a heart attack and had died.

According to the witness, she called the consul in the morning and arranged to meet him. Uwe was walking with his dog and later the two went to the couple’s apartment.

At the scene, Valeria heard that Biot would have run towards the balcony and fallen and that when observing the balcony, she noticed the dog licking a blood stain.

Valéria said that she took a bucket of water and detergent and carried out a superficial cleaning of the place so that the dog would not have contact with the blood.

Autopsy report

The report of the IML (Instituto Medico Legal) attests that the victim died of subarachnoid hemorrhage – extravasation of blood between the brain and the tissue, cranial contusion and traumatic brain injury.

“Hemorrhagic infiltration was detected in both cerebral hemispheres and at the level of the base of the inferior gyri of the temporal lobes and of focal disposition in the occipital lobe”, highlights the report.

The document also mentions several injuries such as bruises, abrasions and other types of injuries spread across the arms, legs, trunk and head.

There are still injuries compatible with bruises and signs of death as a result of violent actions.

The Rio de Janeiro Court of Justice converted the consul’s arrest into preventive arrest. Uwe was sent to the José Frederico Marques Public Jail, in Benfica, in the north.

O UOL made contact with the diplomat’s defense lawyers, but they have not yet returned with a position on the case.