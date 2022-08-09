Powerful explosions seen at Russian military base in Crimea | Ukraine and Russia

A series of powerful explosions hit a Russian military base in Crimea province on Tuesday, a Ukrainian region annexed by Russia in 2014. The explosions were seen throughout the province, including on beaches and resorts where tourists spend their holidays.
The city hall of Saky, where the explosions were seen, ordered the evacuation of all residents and tourists from the city.
According to witnesses heard by the Reuters news agency, there were at least 12 explosions with varying intensities during one minute. A strong cloud of black smoke was also seen coming from the direction of the Russian military air base at Novofedorivka.
Through social networks, local residents share photos and videos of the cloud of smoke in the region.
One of about 12 explosions in the direction of the Russian military air base in Crimea recorded by residents, on Aug 9, 2022. — Photo: via Reuters
The Russian Defense Ministry denied that it was an attack and claimed that the explosion was caused by munitions detonated inside the base. The Ukrainian government has yet to respond.
The Russian governor of Crimea, Sergei Aksyonov, confirmed the blasts but claimed via Telegram that he was on his way to the area to find out the circumstances of the episode.