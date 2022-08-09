Premonitory dream with Silvio Santos has a wheelchair

Owner of SBT, Silvio Santos had a macabre prediction involving his health and his relationship with the broadcaster he commands

Silvio Santos continues to have his personal life analyzed and disclosed by the supernatural. This time, Erica Sensitive announced on his social networks, last Sunday (7), that he saw the owner of SBT in a delicate health situation.

“I dreamed of Silvio Santos in a wheelchair, but he was fine with his wife Iris by his side. He said he was very happy and that he still had a dream to come true with his wife, but he didn’t say it was. AND [falou] that his SBT studio would change its name in the future and that many would move house, and that he would change many things there”, declared the clairvoyant.

Érica Sensitiva also revealed that the Chest Man can put an end to several professional partnerships that will result in sadness.

“[Falou] that many he knows are there for a short time, that many will be sent away when he leaves and that the house cleaning would be done. Many will cause problems for the family,” he lamented.

DRIBBED FORECASTS

It is worth mentioning that turns and moves appears a prediction for Silvio Santos. With 91 years, the veteran already had several problems revealed by the sensitives. Luckily, some of those predictions didn’t come true, like the ones that told of the professional’s departure last year. Even with health problems, the elderly man turned around and even presented some editions of his program.

TRIBUTE TO FRIEND

Silvio Santos paid tribute to his great friend, Jô Soares, who died at the age of 84, last Friday (5). The comedian won a wreath at the wake, in São Paulo, with the name of his former employer. For those who don’t know, the interviewer worked for more than 10 years at SBT, at “Jô Soares Onze e Meia”.

