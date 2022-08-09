Rafa Kalimann and José Loreto assume relationship – Emais

The presenter Rafa Kalimann and the actor José Loreto assumed a relationship Photo: Instagram/@rafakalimann and Instagram/@joseloreto

the presenter Rafa Kalimann and the actor Jose Loreto assumed they are dating after many rumors. Confirmation came when the two appeared together on the show celebrating 80 years of Caetano Velosoin the Cidade das Artes space, in the Rio de Janeirothis Sunday, 7.

Rumors about the couple’s possible involvement began in recent weeks, when the two were seen kissing together. According to the journalist Leo DiasRafa and José were in a romantic mood before Caetano’s concert.

Another indication of a possible relationship was a scene of wetland, which aired on Tuesday, 2nd. In the episode, José Loreto’s character, Tadeu, released one of Rafa Kalimann’s most famous catchphrases when the presenter participated in the BBB 20: “aleluia, chills”.

“Everything about her enchants me”, said the actor in a statement to Gshow before the start of the show at Cidade das Artes. “His generosity is what enchanted me the most”, also said the influencer at the time. After the show, the couple walked hand in hand and went to a restaurant in Barra da Tijuca with friends.

Check out the image of the new couple together here.