Rainy day in almost all of Brazil

A large and strong cold front and an extratropical cyclone are organized over south-central Brazil. This cold front advances over the Center-West and Southeast of Brazil this Tuesday, while the cyclone is in the South of Brazil and causes a lot of rain. Areas of instability also grow in the North of Brazil and on the east coast of the Northeast.

Climaaovivo cameras captured the dense rain clouds that formed in the Nova Bandeirantes region, in Mato Grosso, on 8/8/2022

Weather Forecast for 8/9/2022 – Tuesday

Tuesday with very unstable weather in the entire South Region due to the action of an extratropical cyclone, associated with a cold front. It rains throughout the day throughout the Region, with an alert for very voluminous rain on the coast and south of Santa Catarina. It also rains heavily in Paraná and in the east/northeast of Rio Grande do Sul. The temperature is mild and there is a risk of strong wind in the Region.

In the Southeast Region, a cold front makes the weather very unstable in São Paulo and it rains in all regions of the state.. Day with many clouds, rain at any time in the Triângulo Mineiro, in the south of Minas and in the Zona da Mata Mineira, in the state of Rio De Janeiro. Lots of clouds in Greater Belo Horizonte and in the south of Espírito Santo, but no rain. The sun and heat prevail in other areas of Espírito Santo and Minas Gerais.

Almost the entire Midwest Region has a day with lots of clouds and rain at any time. The sun and dry weather still predominate in the Federal District and in the north and east of Goiás. The day is cloudy and rainy in the west, center and east of Mato Grosso do Sul. The temperature is in decline in this state and in Mato Grosso and in the center, south and west of Goiás.

Almost all of the North Region has a Tuesday with periods of sunshine and rain showers. Tocantins, the center, south, east and northeast of Pará has strong sun, but it can rain in the extreme north of the state.

In the Northeast of Brazil, the sun predominates and the weather is dry in almost the entire Region. Rain showers occur on the coast between Rio Grande do Norte and the region of Salvador.

Weather Alerts for 8/9/2022 – Tuesday

Attention to the risk of heavy rain in the capitals Porto Alegre, Florianópolis, Curitiba, Sao Paulo, Campo Grande, Cuiabá, Porto Velho, Rio Branco

Special alert: danger of thunderstorms and voluminous rainwith greater potential inconvenience for the population in the east and coast of Santa Catarina, with wind gusts of up to 80 km/h

Rough sea alert in Rio Grande do Sul and Santa Catarina, with risk of hangover between Mostardas (RS) and Itajaí (SC)

Alert for storms in the north/northeast of Rio Grande do Sul (includes Porto Alegre region), Santa Catarina (except coast and west of the state), Paraná, including Curitiba (except in the west/southwest of the state), in the south, midwest and northwest of São Paulo, east, center, north and northeast of Mato Grosso do Sul

Beware of moderate to heavy rain, with lightning and gusts of wind that can be strong west of Paraná and Santa Catarina, west, center and southwest of Rio Grande do Sul, center-south of São Paulo, border of Goiás with Mato Grosso do Sul, in the west and south of Mato Grosso, in the west of Mato Grosso do Sul, Rondônia, Acre, south, center and west of Amazonas,

Alert for very dry air, with air humidity levels between 12% and 20% in the north/northeast of Goiás, in the Federal District, in Tocantins, in the center-west of Bahia, northwest of Minas Gerais, in the Triângulo Mineiro south of Maranhão and Piauí,