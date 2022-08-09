Record’s biblical soap actor is accused of raping model and recording

Reproduction / Instagram Gustavo Novaes is accused of raping model in 2019

Gustavo Novaes was accused of rape of a vulnerable by a 36-year-old model, 13 years younger than him. The crime would have happened in January 2019 and, according to the victim, the act was filmed by the criminal himself, who has acted in biblical soap operas on Record. In an interview with Camera Record this Sunday (7), he denied the allegations.

“Once we were having sex, she had already commented on making a video, and we made a video, she ended up bothering herself because of it. Where does this rape talk come from, if we had sex together? This is kind of absurd, right? Not even in the picture shows her unconscious”, he declared.

In the complaint, the model was identified only as Ella. The two had a short relationship three years ago, but the relationship ended after a non-consensual relationship and the recording of an intimate video, which was not authorized by her.

“Gustavo Novaes had sex with me while I was completely unconscious, unconscious, and filmed it. I was raped by him”, declared the model in an interview with Roberto Cabrini, on Camera Record.

Ella filed a police report less than a month after the crime, but the initial charge was for unauthorized filming. “It took me a long time to understand that this is rape of the vulnerable, and even longer to accept it,” she said.

During the interview, the footage was shown and the model had to stop recording to vomit: “I am fully aware of the gravity of my accusations. I am sure of what happened to me and I will go all the way.”

Gustavo is known for soap operas and series on Globo and Record, as well as films and plays. His last works on television were Amor de Mãe (2019-2021) and Genesis (2020-2021).



*With the collaboration of Gabriela Ramos.

