Recovering the SUS: Conference presents proposals and highlights

The national stage of the Free, Democratic and Popular Health Conference, organized by Frente pela Vida, was held this Friday (5th) in São Paulo, with the participation of hundreds of activists in the sector. Managers, health workers, social and political leaders, researchers and sanitarians from different parts of the country debated the construction of an agenda for Brazil, in the face of challenges such as the underfunding of the Unified Health System (SUS) and problems accumulated due to the pandemic of covid-19.

The event was attended by former president and current candidate Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT). In his speech, Lula reaffirmed that he intends to revoke the spending ceiling in force in the country since 2016.

“Between 2018 and 2022, the Spending Ceiling – which takes from the poor to give to the rich – has already subtracted R$ 36.9 billion from the federal health budget. , opening the doors to the privatization of health”, said the PT.

Consensus

The conference was held in a climate of consensus regarding the priorities of the next federal government in the area of ​​health. “I think the catastrophe we experienced in the Bolsonaro government, with this history of the pandemic and with this history of necrogovernment, forced us to work a lot together in recent years”, says Rosana Onocko, president of the Brazilian Association of Collective Health (Abrasco). “This conjuncture of getting the sanitary movement united again, as it was in the Constituent Assembly, I think is very important.” compare.

The Frente pela Vida, which was formed in the fight against the covid-19 pandemic and the denialism of the federal government, handed Lula a letter with priorities for health in a possible next government.

Alexandre Padilha, who was Minister of Health in the Dilma Rousseff government, recalls the importance of keeping attention to covid-19. “We need to advance in vaccine coverage, vaccinate children, risk groups with the fourth dose and welcome people with sequelae of covid-19”, he says. An effort is also needed to deal with all the consequences that the pandemic has had on the health of the population. “Surgeries were cancelled, exams were cancelled, surveillance and follow-up activities were cancelled, worsening people’s health.”

Letter

In line with the PT candidate’s speech, the first point mentioned in the document is the recomposition of the health budget. In addition to ensuring that investment in the sector reaches at least 6% of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP), the Front argues that there should be a resource allocation policy that focuses on the Basic Health Network.

For Fernanda Madano, a member of the National Health Council, the repeal of the Spending Ceiling is important, but it is not enough. “A pressing line is the debate on a new financing model on the system”, she says. “It’s a recovery from a historical lack of funding and a historical disregard, with interfaces with the Legislature and the Executive, from the perspective of valuing the private aspect, which was guaranteed via the federal constitution, unfortunately. We have to prioritize the public and state SUS” .

The letter also mentions the importance of fostering the relationship between health policies, industrial development and science and technology to ensure sustainability of health policies and collaborate with economic growth. The strategy to achieve these goals is the implementation of an Economic Health Complex, which will be able to build health autonomy for health security and sovereignty, in addition to reducing external dependence on inputs and technologies.

Other points mentioned in the document are the construction of a national public career for the SUS, the valorization of social control of health policy and attention to minority social groups, such as women, people with disabilities, the black, indigenous and LGBTQIA+ population.

Paulo Conceição, from the Brazilian Association of Physicians and Doctors for Democracy, emphasizes the importance of funding the SUS. “It is a chronic problem that has become even more chronic since the 2016 coup and from the approval of the Spending Ceiling. One of the proposals is the repeal of the Ceiling so that greater funding can be obtained from the SUS, which is a pressing need “. He also states that the participation of the medical profession in the Conference and in the discussion of the country’s health has a character of reparation for the performance of the Federal Health Council in supporting the Bolsonaro government.

“We have, within this remobilization effort, tried to establish an articulation between what we call progressive and moderate sectors within the medical category”, says Vinícius Ximenes, from the national coordination of the National Network of Physicians and Popular Doctors. “Within this effort that is linked to guaranteeing Lula’s victory in these elections, to guaranteeing Lula’s inauguration and a cycle that we only get out of a resistance level, that we can rebuild this country, bring back the conquests that we had in the last few decades and we have lost in the last few years.”

voice diversity

The Conference plenary was attended by dozens of health movements in the country. Despite the diversity of claims, some points were common to most of the testimonies.

One of them is the fight for the end of the private management of the SUS. Débora Aligieri, representative of the Municipal Health Council of São Paulo (CMS-SP), made a strong speech against the participation of Social Organizations (OSs) in the management of health units in the city. “In the city of São Paulo, more than 90% of primary care is under the management of SOs and we have been observing a precariousness both in the employment relationship and in the population’s own health care”, she says. The Council’s claim is the review of the management policy based on OSs and the development of strategies and mechanisms to make the SUS 100% public.

The concern with mental health with an anti-asylum bias was also an agenda defended by several groups. Cris Taquá, representative of the National Articulation of Marijuana Marches, the Agroecological Community Association of Mata and the Anti-Asylum Mental Health Women’s Collective, defended the agenda.

“We work in an anti-asylum approach, treatment in freedom inserted in society, within the community social context and, in general, anti-prohibitionist, in the sense of treating people and planning a cure according to what they want and a treatment of harm reduction, to treat people’s intentions and habits in a way that they can be inserted in society without stigma”, he says.

Indigenous health was also remembered. Mepana Maguta, general coordinator of the Maguta people in Amazonas, recalled the difficulties of native peoples during the pandemic. “It was very difficult for us, because we lost several relatives who are the leaders, who at the moment we run after, in a very difficult time, the greatest leaders died in the pandemic”, she says. It was difficult to get medicine and food at the beginning of covid.

Today, indigenous people seek the guarantee of accessing the right to health. “In the village we have a lack of transport, a lack of medicines for patients who are unable to reach the cities for treatment”, he says.

