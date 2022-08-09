Recurring income jumps 17% to R$7.679 billion in 2Q22, above expectations – Money Times

O Itaú Unibanco (ITUB4) announced that its managerial recurring profit for the second quarter of 2022 totaled R$ 7.6 billion, up 17% compared to the same period last year, shows a document sent to the market this Monday (08).

The number was above the consensus of the Bloombergwhich pointed to net income of R$ 7.3 billion.

already the net profit accounting was R$ 7,436, down 1.6%.

According to the document, the return on equity was 20.8%, up 1.9 percentage points from the same period last year.

Among the factors that most influenced the results is the increase in the financial margin with customers, positively impacted by the growth of the loan portfolio and the change in mix, with relative growth of products with better spreads, he informed.

Itaú’s default

A major concern for banks, the 90-day default rate of the Itau stood at 2.7%, above the same period last year, when the index reached 2.3%. In relation to the previous quarter, there was an increase of 10 basis points in relation to the previous quarter.

“The increase was due to the increase of 30 basis points in the portfolio of individuals in Brazil. It is worth mentioning the reduction of 10 basis points in the portfolio of micro, small and medium-sized companies and of 40 basis points in large companies, which reached the lowest level in the historical series”, he justifies.

The NPL ratio between 15 and 90 days (NPL 15-90) closed the quarter stable in the quarter. In Brazil, there was stability in the indicators of individuals and micro, small and medium-sized companies, he informed.

credit portfolio

The credit portfolio of Itau rose 5% to R$1,084 billion, while customer margin rose 9.7%.

The cost of credit increased by R$567 million compared to the previous quarter.

“This growth is explained by the higher expense of provision for bad debts in the retail business in Brazil, due to the greater origination in consumer credit products and without guarantees”, he states.

As of the end of March 2022, the Itau observed an increase of 3% in the balance of PDD and Provision for Financial Guarantees Provided.

“This increase occurred in the retail business in Brazil, due to the increase in the portfolio and the change in mix”, he states.

Itaú’s revenue

Itaú’s revenues from credit cards rose 6.6% to R$3.6 billion. The insurance service increased by 5.8%, totaling R$ 12 billion.

Revenue from services rendered stood at R$10.4 billion, up 7.4%.

Guidance

The bank revised several projections, starting to predict that its total loan portfolio will grow from 15.5% to 17.5% in 2022, up from a previous forecast of 9% to 12%.

Consequently, the estimated increase in the financial margin with customers also changed, from the range of 20.5% to 23.5% to 25% to 27%.

In addition, the bank also forecast that its fee and service revenue will now grow by 7% to 9% this year, versus a previous forecast of 3.5% to 6.5%

At the other end, the expectation for the cost of credit also changed, from 25 to 29 billion reais, to the range of 28 to 31 billion reais.

JCPs

O Itaú Unibanco approved the payment of R$ 0.30 in interest on equity.

According to the statement, the amount will be paid on August 30. As of August 19, the share will be traded “ex-JCPs”.

The amount with the withholding of 15% of the Income Tax was R$ 0.26.

with Reuters

