Reinaldo swears in 201 new employees of the Health Department – Cities

Public servants applied in the first half of this year for different vacancies

Governor Reinaldo Azambuja spoke this morning during the ceremony. (Photo: Chico Ribeiro)

This Monday (8), 201 new health servers were sworn in during a ceremony held by the state government. They were approved in a public contest held in the first half of this year.

Governor Reinaldo Azambuja (PSDB) took advantage of the premises of the Pantanal Biopark to promote the choice of new employees this morning. According to him, 9,700 servers were sworn in during his administration, since 2014. He claims that there have been no contests in this area since the early 2000s.

According to the government press office, the last selection process in this area was carried out in 2014, with 80 vacancies. “This strengthens the health system in all health regions of the state”, pointed out Azambuja.

According to the notice, 14 vacancies for health service auditors were opened, with a 40-hour workweek and a salary of R$ 5,511.52. In addition, 58 for health service assistants and 119 for health service specialists for candidates trained in professional development analyst, architect, social worker, biologist, dental surgeon, among others.

Finally, seven vacancies were offered for health surveillance inspectors and three for health service assistants.

At the beginning of the covid-19 pandemic, in 2020, the SES (State Department of Health) summoned 31 professionals for temporary work with training in nursing, epidemiology and biology, in addition to biochemical pharmacists.