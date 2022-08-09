Reinaldo swears in 201 new employees of the Health Department – Cities

Jenni Smith 2 hours ago Health Comments Off on Reinaldo swears in 201 new employees of the Health Department – Cities 3 Views

Public servants applied in the first half of this year for different vacancies

Governor Reinaldo Azambuja spoke this morning during the ceremony. (Photo: Chico Ribeiro)
Governor Reinaldo Azambuja spoke this morning during the ceremony. (Photo: Chico Ribeiro)

This Monday (8), 201 new health servers were sworn in during a ceremony held by the state government. They were approved in a public contest held in the first half of this year.

Governor Reinaldo Azambuja (PSDB) took advantage of the premises of the Pantanal Biopark to promote the choice of new employees this morning. According to him, 9,700 servers were sworn in during his administration, since 2014. He claims that there have been no contests in this area since the early 2000s.

According to the government press office, the last selection process in this area was carried out in 2014, with 80 vacancies. “This strengthens the health system in all health regions of the state”, pointed out Azambuja.

According to the notice, 14 vacancies for health service auditors were opened, with a 40-hour workweek and a salary of R$ 5,511.52. In addition, 58 for health service assistants and 119 for health service specialists for candidates trained in professional development analyst, architect, social worker, biologist, dental surgeon, among others.

Finally, seven vacancies were offered for health surveillance inspectors and three for health service assistants.

At the beginning of the covid-19 pandemic, in 2020, the SES (State Department of Health) summoned 31 professionals for temporary work with training in nursing, epidemiology and biology, in addition to biochemical pharmacists.

About Jenni Smith

She's our PC girl, so anything is up to her. She is also responsible for the videos of Play Crazy Game, as well as giving a leg in the news.

Check Also

She tells how she faces breast cancer with high spirits: ‘Happy new big breast’ – 08/08/2022

A week before her 38th birthday, Sarita Cruz received the news that she had breast …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved