Revenue Auction has iPhone from R$ 500, Xiaomi cell phones and more

Yadunandan Singh

The Federal Revenue opened, this Monday (9), another auction of seized products. In the coming weeks, the agency will hold a auction with iPhones from R$ 500, lots with several Xiaomi cell phones and even a washing machine with an initial price of R$ 390. Bids can be made until August 23, 2022 by people physical and legal.




Photo: Paulo Higa/Tecnoblog / Tecnoblog

Although several products are available for higher prices, some are more affordable. This is the case of the iPhone 8 with an initial price of R$ 500 in the lots 311, 312, 313 and 314. In addition, it is also possible to buy an iPhone 11 Pro Max for from R$ 1,800 in the packages 318 and 319.

Xiaomi phones are also available for less than BRL 2,000. as in the case of package 270 which offers five Redmi Note 8 for R$ 1 thousand of initial bid, and of the lot 274 which brings Redmi 9, Note 8 and Note 9 for from R$ 1,500.

Another positive highlight is the presence of an Electrolux washing machine for only R$ 390 in the package 256.

The IRS also brings several headphones, smartbands, a DJI drone and an Electric Scooter — check out the full table at the end of the text.

According to the public notice, the lots are available for visitation and collection in seven different cities: Goiânia (GO), Campo Grande, Ponta Porã, Corumbá, Mundo Novo (MS), Cuiabá (MT) and Palmas (TO).



Photo: Disclosure / Xiaomi / Tecnoblog

How to participate in the auction?

The Federal Revenue’s auctions have lots destined to individuals or legal entities. You can participate, but the process is a bit complicated.

  1. Obtain a digital certificate (purchased separately).
  2. Get an access code through the e-CAC Portal.
  3. Look for the notice on the IRS website. The number is 0817600/000002/2022.
  4. Make your proposal.

The IRS will receive bids between August 9 at 8 am and August 22 at 9 pm. The bidding session is scheduled for August 23 at 10:30 am. All times are from Brasilia.

If you want to participate, keep in mind that the Revenue doesn’t deliver. It is necessary to schedule an appointment using the telephone numbers available in the notice and go to the place to withdraw.

Cell phones and featured items in the auction

O technoblog selected some batches that stand out in the following table.

lot(s)main itemsInitial bid
180 to 1841x Electric ScooterBRL 2,500
1951005x Xiaomi Redmi Airdots 2BRL 35,000
196725x Xiaomi Mi Smartband 5BRL 40,000
197724x Xiaomi Mi Smartband 5BRL 40,000
198373x Xiaomi Mi Body Composition ScaleBRL 25,000
199372x Xiaomi Mi Body Composition ScaleBRL 25,000
20020x Mi Robot Vacuum-Mop Essential (robot vacuum cleaner)BRL 20,000
201804x Xiaomi Earbuds Basic 2BRL 25,000
202803x Xiaomi Earbuds Basic 2BRL 25,000
203 to 205594x Xiaomi Mi TV StickBRL 65,000
2561x Electrolux Washing Machine 16Kg (LAC16)BRL 390
2571x DJI Mini Fly More Combo DroneBRL 1,400
2695x Xiaomi Redmi Note 9SBRL 2,000
2705x Xiaomi Redmi Note 8BRL 1,000
27110x Xiaomi Redmi Note 9SBRL 4,000
27310x Xiaomi Mi Band 4
14x Xiaomi Redmi Note 8
1x Redmi 8A
9x Redmi Note 9S
2x Redmi Note 9 Pro
1x Mi 9 Lite
1x Used Frozen Backpack
1x Frozen lunch box used
1x used thermal bag		BRL 7,500
2743x Redmi Note 8
1x Redmi Note 9
1x Redmi 9		BRL 1,500
2921x iPhone 8 PlusBRL 900
293 to 2991x iPhone 7BRL 600
30825x iPhone 7 PlusBRL 12,000
309 and 3101x iPhone 12 Pro MaxBRL 3,050
311 to 3141x iPhone 8BRL 500
315 to 3171x iPhone XRBRL 930
318 and 3191x iPhone 11 Pro MaxBRL 1,800

About Yadunandan Singh

Born in 1992, Yadunandan approaches the world of video games thanks to two sacred monsters like Diablo and above all Sonic, strictly in the Sega Saturn version. Ranging between consoles and PCs, he is particularly fond of platform titles and RPGs, not disdaining all other genres and moving in the constant search for the perfect balance between narration and interactivity.

