Rich Brazilian in Argentina? Compare prices between countries

The economic situation in Argentina is getting worse every day. According to Indec (National Institute of Statistics and Census), inflation in the country in June was 5.3%. The accumulated of the last 12 months is 64%. The exchange rate also suffers, and the Argentine peso is undervalued. Brazilians who visit the country have the feeling of being almost rich, managing to buy products at much lower prices than here. A popular dish costs around R$8 and a large pizza, around R$22.

Why is the real appreciated in Argentina? Due to the financial crisis, the Argentine government is taking measures to prevent the exchange rate from devaluing too much and harming the numbers of the economy. In the official quotation, R$1 was equivalent to 25.21 Argentine pesos at the end of July.

But in the country there is a parallel exchange. Banks and companies such as Western Union legally operate the parallel exchange service. The value of R$1 at the end of July was equivalent to 59.44 Argentine pesos. That is, more than double the official price of the country.

In the case of Western Union, the exchange rate used is the so-called blue chip swap, which is intended for current transactions in Argentina — that is, it reflects a real value of the American currency, on the day the exchange is defined, and not a number fixed by the government, as in the case of the official exchange rate.

You can exchange currency with pix, sending reais to Western Union and withdrawing in pesos at one of the company’s stores in Argentina. The fees charged are: 3% of the transaction amount and 1% federal tax. There is a monthly submission limit of R$6,000.

Is it risky to use the parallel exchange? It is important to note that there are legal companies that provide this service. Tourists traveling to Argentina need to be careful not to fall for scams applied by money changers on the street, who can pass counterfeit bills.

What are the price differences? Based on the exchange rate practiced by Western Union, the UOL researched to see if actually consuming in Argentina is cheaper than in Brazil. The answer is yes — and in several segments. See examples below:

Food: In Buenos Aires, the average price of a Bic Mac is 620 pesos, equivalent to R$10.43. It’s a little cheaper than the product found in Rio de Janeiro, which costs R$12.90.

At Subway, an order of 30 cm chicken with cheddar in Rosario costs 1,310 pesos, or R$22.04. In a franchise in São Paulo, the value is R$ 36.30.

According to websites specialized in travel, a dish made in the country costs on average 500 pesos, equivalent to R$8.41. Depending on the city you are in, this price can be higher. Traditional Argentine wines cost, on average, R$18 in restaurants in Buenos Aires.

A hot dog, on average, costs R$ 2.20. And a large pizza can be found in the R$22 range. Good options to eat with the family.

Public transportation: The subway is also cheaper. To use the transport, you need to buy the SUBE card, which costs 90 pesos (R$ 1.51). Each trip costs 30 pesos (R$ 0.50), a value well below that practiced in the main Brazilian capitals. In São Paulo, the ticket costs R$ 4.40.

If you don’t want to try public transport, getting around by app is also cheap. A ride between Buenos Aires International Airport and the Obelisco, in the heart of the Argentine capital, costs 2,740 pesos (R$46.10). The distance between the two places is 32 kilometers.

A ride by app from Guarulhos airport to Congonhas airport, both in São Paulo, costs around R$84. The distance between them is 34 kilometers.

Tours: There are free museums and others that charge admission. The Boca Juniors museum, which includes a visit to La Bombonera Stadium, costs 1,100 pesos for foreign visitors (R$ 18.51). Children pay less, 700 pesos (R$ 11.78). This is the same price for those who visit the Latin American Art Museum.

The Argentinos Juniors Museum, which tells part of the history of Maradona, has an entrance fee of 500 pesos (R$ 8.41). Children under 12 years old do not pay to enter. Admission to the Football Museum, at Pacaembu Stadium, in São Paulo, costs up to R$20.

The value of 500 pesos is the same to enter the Museum of Buenos Aires, which tells the history and culture of the Argentine capital.

Football: For those who are passionate about football, going to official stores in Boca Juniors and River Plate is also interesting. The shirts cost between R$235.51 and R$252.33. Both teams are sponsored by Adidas. For comparison, the Flamengo and Atlético-MG shirts, also sponsored by Adidas, cost R$ 299.99 at the official store of the sporting goods company.

With R$100 at the Boca store, for example, you can buy a meat chopping board, a can opener, a bowl for feeding pets, four bottles of water and a face towel. At River’s, for the same price, you can buy a meat chopping board, a bottle of mate, a hat and a can opener.

Clothes: Apparel is cheaper, but not as much as other items. In a Renner store in Córdoba, one of the most visited tourist destinations, the price of a pair of men’s black jeans reaches R$103.95. In Brazil, in a store of the same company, the value varies between R$ 119.90 and R$ 139.90, depending on the model.