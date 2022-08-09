Rio records 253 active cases of monkeypox | Rio de Janeiro

monkey poxreproduction
Published 08/08/2022 19:45
The secretariat points out that, although the disease was first identified in monkeys, the animals are not related to the current outbreak. Confirmed and suspected cases are monitored daily by the SES and the Municipal Health Surveillance teams.
The Municipal Health Department of Rio reported that all confirmed cases, so far, present good clinical evolution. According to the Ministry of Health, symptoms disappear within a few weeks in most cases. However, serious cases and deaths are possible.
Since the first suspected case registered in the state, the Center for Strategic Information on Health Surveillance of the SES has been monitoring cases daily, in partnership with Fiocruz and UFRJ reference laboratories and municipal health departments.
The disease
Monkeypox is a rare viral disease transmitted by close, intimate contact with an infected person with skin lesions. This contact can be, for example, a hug, kiss, massage, sexual intercourse or with secretions and mucus from the infected person.
Initial symptoms are usually fever, headache, muscle aches, back pain, swollen glands (lymph nodes), chills, and exhaustion. In general, between one to three days after the onset of fever, the patient develops a rash, usually starting on the face and spreading to other parts of the body.
Suspected cases: Patients, of any age, present with the onset of mucosal damage and/or an acute monkeypox-like skin rash anywhere on the body. There may also be swelling in the genitals, which may be associated with other signs and symptoms.
Likely cases: the patient has one or more of the criteria listed as close and prolonged exposure without respiratory protection or direct physical contact with unknown persons in the 21 days prior to the onset of signs; contact with contaminated materials from a probable or confirmed case of monkeypox; health workers without proper use of personal protective equipment and who had contact with a probable or confirmed case.