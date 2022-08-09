Rio records 253 active cases of monkeypox | Rio de Janeiro



Monkey pox – Reproduction

monkey poxreproduction

Published 08/08/2022 19:45

Rio – The Secretary of State for Health (SES) confirmed on Monday night (8) 253 active cases of monkeypox (monkeypox) in the state of Rio de Janeiro. So far, 215 have been registered in Metropolitan Region I, 24 in Metropolitan Region II, 2 in Lagos Region, 2 in North Region, 1 in Northwest Region, one in Serrana Region and eight cases have not been reported. In addition, 264 are still under investigation and 166 have been discarded.

The secretariat points out that, although the disease was first identified in monkeys, the animals are not related to the current outbreak. Confirmed and suspected cases are monitored daily by the SES and the Municipal Health Surveillance teams.

The Municipal Health Department of Rio reported that all confirmed cases, so far, present good clinical evolution. According to the Ministry of Health, symptoms disappear within a few weeks in most cases. However, serious cases and deaths are possible.

Since the first suspected case registered in the state, the Center for Strategic Information on Health Surveillance of the SES has been monitoring cases daily, in partnership with Fiocruz and UFRJ reference laboratories and municipal health departments.

The disease

Monkeypox is a rare viral disease transmitted by close, intimate contact with an infected person with skin lesions. This contact can be, for example, a hug, kiss, massage, sexual intercourse or with secretions and mucus from the infected person.