Risk or solution, as Luiz Barsi said? – Money Times

O IRB (IRBR3) is one of the most popular stocks on the stock market, for good and bad reasons.

If, on the one hand, part of the investors believe in the recovery of the company, which melted 94% in two years, marked by accounting errors and fake news about Warren Buffeton the other hand, analysts remain skeptical of the company’s “phoenix” ability.

Recently, the analyst Luis Barsithe largest individual investor on the stock exchange, caused a stir when he said he bought shares in the IRB

The shares even rose after the news was released. However, the losses incurred by the Susep (Superintendence of Private Insurance) continued to pressure the reinsurer’s market value.

The most recent, from May 2022, showed considerable deteriorationwith a loss of R$ 273 million, up 194% compared to the same period last year.

In an interview with Reuters, Barsi stated that the company is recoveredbut it needs a boost, which would be a capital increase.

“It’s like a locomotive, it’s on the track, but it doesn’t move, it needs fuel and the fuel is capitalization,” he said.

Would this be the solution for the IRB shift into fourth gear and make your shareholders happy?

O Money Times consulted with analysts to question the claim.

Capital increase: risk for IRB or solution?

For Matheus Amaral, from Inter Researchthe capital increase is not the solution to the IRB to walk.

In his view, the operation is a regulatory issue and no more than that. He recalls that, currently, the reinsurer’s solvency is at 105%, very close to the minimum required by the Susep.

“O IRB will need a capital increase if it continues to report a loss. Then you reduce your equity. So the regulation ends up looking at this. The company’s problem is not raising capital”, he says.

Carlos Daltozo, analyst at Elevenstates that the capital increase is one of the reasons why the share is at its lowest historical price.

“The perception of a capital increase is an imminent risk of shareholders having to contribute more capital to maintain their stakes. Today, I have doubts whether in this scenario the Bradesco (BBDC4) and Itau (ITUB4) would once again contribute resources to this operation, which has resulted in constant losses”, he states.

In the view of the pair of analysts at Great InvestmentsEduardo Nishio and Bruno Bandiera, with the continuity of losses, it is likely that new debts will be issued, “which tends to put pressure on the company’s net income further down the road, increasing uncertainty about the long-term ROE (return on equity)”. deadline”.

So far, the IRB it has already had to issue two debentures to rebuild its regulatory capital, in addition to a capital increase of R$59 million. Issues in 2020 totaled approximately R$827 million.

In a report by Santander published on May 31, the CEO of IRBRaphael de Carvalho, stated that if the company opts for a capital increase, the R$ 1.2 billion increase approved at the general meeting is sufficient.

“Among the possibilities, it could be through a capital increase or subordinated debentures”, says an excerpt from the report.

But what is the problem with the IRB, anyway?

According to Amaral, from Interthe IRB’s problem is another one: long-tail contracts.

“What we are seeing this year is a marketing issue. We look at the insurance sector, especially in agriculture, where the company has exposure, and the segment exploded in claims and consequently the insurance company needs to cover these risks”, he says.

For him, there is nothing he can do when this happens. “It’s a matter of patience, of waiting. The capital increase may be necessary for them to be able to hold on for the time necessary for this tail to amortize”, he says.

Already Daltozo, from Elevensays that cleaning up the balance sheet, after accounting fraud, is taking longer than expected, which prevents the brokerage firm from having a more optimistic view of the company.

“You have three, four-year contracts and you have to fulfill them. The previous management had an aggressive growth strategy, especially abroad, which later turned out to be a bad strategy,” he notes.

How is the management

Amaral assesses that the management of the IRB, which took over in October 2021, is doing its homework, with a job well done to reduce exposure abroad.

“This has had an effect. When we look at the balance sheet, excluding one-off effects, we see the operating result a little better. What was supposed to be done in terms of transparency, they are doing. They are looking at the opportunities in terms of real estate and using what they have to settle the score,” he says.

With the change of focus, the administration of the IRB expects the Brazilian portfolio to account for at least two-thirds of premiums written, and the remaining third for international operations (especially in Latin America due to geographic similarities).

Is it time to buy IRB?

Despite that, the Inter reaffirmed the neutral recommendation for the IRBwith a target price of BRL 3.

According to the analyst, the international market looks at the pricing of a reinsurer 1x equity.

“As the IRB has equity of almost R$4 billion, the company negotiates very close to that number. I still don’t see an opportunity. We look at it with caution,” he says.

For him, the reinsurer should not have an encouraging result in the second quarter, but apart from the one-off effects, everything will be as expected.

The brokerage sees a loss of R$ 37 million, reversing the profit of R$ 80 million presented in the first quarter, which had brought non-recurring effects, but still better than the one reported in the second quarter.

In the view of Santanderthe future result of the IRB it is uncertain. The bank has a neutral recommendation, with a target price of BRL 4.50.

already the great says that all alternatives to put the company on the axis, in a way, are harmful to the minority shareholder due to an eventual dilution or a lower final profitability. The indication is for sale.

Finally, the market consensus of Reuters points out that out of seven analysts, four have a sell recommendation, three neutral and none buy. The average target price is BRL 3.28.

