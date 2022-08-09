Robot calls drop 55% after freebies end

Anatel decided to act against ‘robocalls’, calls made automatically by robots that usually hang up shortly after the user answers (Getty Creative)

Have you noticed that the calls made by robots to your phone have dropped considerably? For there is an explanation: the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel) reported that the number of automatic calls dropped to less than half after the end of free calls for calls with less than three seconds was decreed.

In June, Anatel decided to end the practice due to the growth of ‘robocalls’, calls made automatically by robots that usually hang up shortly after the user answers. Thousands of such calls are made daily from the same phone number.

“Currently, if the person speaks five seconds, they pay for the five seconds. If you talk 10 minutes, pay 10 minutes. It is only exempt from paying if it is 3 seconds exactly, and only the robots were using this feature”, explained Carlos Baigorri, president of Anatel.

According to information released by the entity, “the volume of short calls, generated in the providers considered, fell from 1.21 billion in the week of publication of the injunction to about 0.55 billion calls in the week of July 10 to 16 ( week 11), which represents a drop of 55%”.

According to Anatel, the main users of this type of service are companies that offer telecommunication infrastructure for call centers, companies that provide specialized telemarketing, telemarketing and collection services, telecommunications companies and the financial sector (banks, credit and collection companies/ law firms).

Also last month, all telemarketing companies were required to adopt the prefix 0303 in their phone numbers, so that consumers can identify when they are receiving a call focused on sales of products and services. Anyone who does not respect the rule runs the risk of going through administrative proceedings and even fines imposed by Anatel.