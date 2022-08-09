Roger Waters, ex-Pink Floyd, causes controversy by putting Joe Biden in gallery of war criminals in new show – Monet

+



The mention of Joe Biden as a war criminal at the Roger Waters show (Photo: Instagram/Play)

Musician Roger Waters caused controversy by including US President Joe Biden in the gallery of war criminals featured on his current tour. Today at 78, the former Pink Floyd put the image of the current White House resident on the screen present at the shows of the ‘This is Not a Drill’ tour, amidst several questionable figures in international politics, such as the former president north. -American Donald Trump.

know more

Waters defended the inclusion of Biden in his gallery when being interviewed by journalist Michael Smerconish, from CNN channel (watch the video at the end of the text).

know more

Singer Roger Waters (Photo: Getty Images)

know more

Asked about his decision to include Biden, Waters replied: “Well, he’s been stoking the fire in Ukraine, for starters. It’s a huge crime. Why does the United States not encourage the [presidente ucraniano Volodymyr] Zelensky to negotiate, avoiding the need for this horrendous war?” Smerconish then retorted, “But you’re blaming the invaded side. You are turning the tables.”

know more

The musician then stated: “When does a war start? You need to look at history and be able to say, ‘well, it started this day here’. You can say it started in 2008… This war is basically about the actions of NATO, reaching all the way to the Russian borders, which they promised they wouldn’t do when [Mikhail] Gorbachev negotiated the withdrawal of the Soviet Union from all of Eastern Europe.”

know more

US President Joe Biden (Photo: gettu)

know more

Roger Waters is known for his political stances and emphatic political speeches during his shows. Among the themes most present in his presentations and interviews are his criticisms of the actions of the Israeli army in Palestine, global warming and the warlike postures of various international leaders.

know more

A few weeks ago, Brazilian model and presenter Ellen Jabour became the butt of jokes on social media for complaining about the political tone of Waters’ shows.

Watch the video of the musician’s interview with journalist Michael Smerconish and then the clip of the song ‘Mother’, originally released by Pink Floyd in ‘The Wall’ (1979):