Ronaldo acts to ‘snatch’ Reinier from Real Madrid and Libertadores champion’s fate exposed

In this scenario, the will of the 20-year-old athlete is a decisive factor for R9 to make the attack

In January 2020, Flamengo completed the transfer of Reinier to Real Madrid for figures at the home of the 30 million euros (about R$ 136 million at the time). The division of the amount was 80% for the CRF and the other 20% for the player and his representatives. In Spain, shirt 30 signed a contract until June 2026.

Valued at 9.2 million euros (around R$ 48.1 million at the current price), according to projections made by Sofa Score, the 20-year-old has already told the madridistas what he wants for the future. It should be noted that, recently, he spent time at Borussia Dortmund on loan. However, the Germans did not exercise the purchase option.

With Carlo Ancelotti, the ex-Fla will hardly have space. Therefore, knowing the athlete’s desire, Ronaldo took action and wants to rip Garoto do Ninho from the Madrid team. The information came to light on Tuesday (9). UOL Esporte columnist Bruno Andrade updated the backstage of the young man’s fate.

“Reinier continues training with the main team waiting for offers to be negotiated again on loan. The attacking midfielder’s idea is to remain in Spain, where he is wanted by Valladolid. In a first approach, Real was willing to pay part of the player’s salary”, highlighted the publication.

At the beginning of the transfer window, which opened on July 18, the 1.85m athlete even refused two attacks. The first for Benfica and the other for Fenerbahçe, where he was appointed by coach Jorge Jesus. Both worked together at Mais Querido, where they conquered everything they could.