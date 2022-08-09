Ronaldo participates in the launch of the new shirt for the Brazilian National Team

photo: Reproduction/CBF Ronaldo participated in the launch video of Brazil’s new kit

A majority shareholder in 90% of Cruzeiro’s Sociedade Anima do Futebol (SAF), Ronaldo Fenmeno participated in the campaign to launch the new kit that will be used by the Brazilian team at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

In the launch video of the new collection released by the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF), Ronaldo appears alongside players who are frequently called up by coach Tite. They are: goalkeeper Alisson; defender Marquinhos; midfielder Philipe Coutinho; and forwards Richarlison, Matheus Cunha and Rodrygo.

Adriana, player of the women’s team, sprinter Paulo Andr and judoka Rafaela Silva complete the list of athletes present at the launch. Rapper Djonga, funk singer MC Hariel and streamer Babi Loud also participated.

Details of the new uniforms

The home shirt, predominantly yellow, is printed with drawings inspired by the skin of a leopard and has green details on the collar and sleeves. The shorts are blue with the numbering in yellow, while the white socks display details in green and blue.

The blue reserve uniform has the jaguar spots on the sleeves, in green. The white shoe has the numbering in green, and the middle is blue with details in green and yellow.

“Vibrant and bold, the 2022 uniform of the Brazilian team honors the courage and culture of a people who never give up. Inspired by the strength and beauty of the jaguar, the shirt unites all Brazilians”, published the CBF.

Sales of the new collection started this Monday morning (8/8). Materials are sold exclusively on the Nike website. The home shirt sold for R$ 349.99.

Ronaldo for the national team

For the Brazilian National Team, Ronaldo played 105 official matches and scored 67 goals. He won two World Cups (1994 and 2002), two Copa America (1997 and 1999) and one Confederations Cup (1997).