Rosa Weber sends Bolsonaro investigation request to PGR for attacks on electronic voting machines | Policy

Bolsonaro’s conduct provoked reactions from civil society institutions and authorities. Opposition parliamentarians filed a lawsuit in the STF alleging that the president committed abuse of political and economic power, administrative improbity and a crime against the Democratic State, in addition to having carried out early electoral propaganda. They also considered that the president used the position to shake the democratic order.

The minister’s order is customary in this type of case. This is because it is up to the PGR to decide whether to ask for formal investigations against authorities with privileged jurisdiction.

“I therefore determine the opening of the file to the Attorney General’s Office, which is responsible for the formation of the delicti opinion in deeds within the competence of this Supreme Court, for manifestation within the regimental period”, wrote the minister.

Bolsonaro’s defense denies electoral character of meeting with ambassadors