Russia accuses Ukraine of attacking nuclear plant, warns of ‘catastrophic consequences’ | Ukraine and Russia

Russia accuses Ukraine of attacking nuclear plant, warns of 'catastrophic consequences'

Russia on Monday accused Ukrainian forces of bombing Europe’s biggest nuclear plant and warned of potential “catastrophic consequences” for the continent.

The bombing of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant facilities “by the Ukrainian Armed Forces is a potentially extremely dangerous activity… Dmitry Peskov.

International Atomic Energy Agency warns of bombing danger near Ukrainian nuclear plant

He urged Ukraine’s allies to “use their influence to prevent further bombing”.

Ukraine and Russia exchange accusations over the attacks on the Zaporizhzhia plant, Europe’s biggest nuclear complex, which has been under Russian control since March.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres criticized the attacks, without holding either party accountable.

On Saturday, the director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Grossi, said in a statement: “I am extremely concerned by the bombing yesterday at Europe’s largest nuclear power plant, which highlights a very real risk of a nuclear disaster.” .

