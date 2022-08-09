Salvador confirms case of monkeypox in 2-year-old

A 2-year-old child is among the confirmed cases of monkeypox – known as monkeypox – in Salvador. In all, the city has 13 confirmed cases of the disease, the highest number in all of Bahia. The state has 19 cases of monkeypox, according to Sesab.

The diagnosis was confirmed last week, informed the municipal secretary of Health (SMS), Décio Martins, in an interview with TV Bahia, this Monday (8). The child is in a stable condition and has no complications from the disease.

According to Mayor Bruno Reis, the case is being monitored by SMS. “Whenever a case arises, it goes to permanent monitoring. Last week we launched the protocol, for prevention actions and then, if proven, what to do. We ask people to access the protocol and get guidance”.

Protocol in Salvador

Anyone showing symptoms should look for one of the health units. In suspected cases, the patient must be isolated, including contact with the family, until the test result is ready. Cutlery, bedding and other objects must not be shared. The recommendation is to seek medical help as soon as you notice the appearance of blisters. They must not be popped and can be cleaned with soap and water (see below).

The SMS infectologist Adielma Nizarala said that the disease has an incubation period, that is, in which even infected the patient cannot transmit the virus, which is the asymptomatic period. Once symptoms appear, contamination is already possible and will remain active until the skin is healed.

“The disease has two phases. In the initial phase, the patient will experience headache, muscle pain, sore throat, fever, symptoms very common to viruses, and lasts around five days. From there, lesions begin to appear, single or multiple, and in different locations. They may initially present as a red spot that later evolves into a plaque and releases the blisters,” he explained.

As transmission happens through contact with wounds and also through droplets from the airways, it is important to wear a mask. In mild cases, medication will be used to treat the symptoms, and in severe cases, specific medication will be used. “The World Health Organization has not yet defined a need for mass vaccination, but we already have some countries using it in specific groups,” he said.

Sought, the Ministry of Health reported, in a note, that it is looking for immunizations, but did not say when they will be sent to the states.

“The control of monkeypox is a priority for the Ministry of Health, which constantly monitors the epidemiological situation to guide surveillance and response actions to the disease in Brazil. The folder continues in negotiations with PAHO/WHO for the acquisition of the vaccine against the disease. In this way, the National Immunization Program (PNI) will be able to define the best immunization strategy for Brazil”, says the note.