Sandra Annenberg leaves Globo studios and confirms change

The presenter left the comfort of Globo studios to perform an external story after almost 4 years

Despite being one of the oldest journalists in the current cast of Globe, Sandra Annenberg saw his name being linked to several rumors about a possible change of station after 29 years. However, the current commander of the Globo reporter proved that it is more focused than ever on Platinum journalistic.

That’s because, this Monday, 08, the official profile of Globo Repórter on Twitter, posted some photos of Sandra Annenberg performing external recordings, outside the Globo studios, something unprecedented since when the journalist was relocated to the program, after Sérgio Chapelin’s retirement.

Sandra herself shared the images on the social network and invited her followers to honor her next Friday, the 12th.

“In this week’s Globo Repórter, Sandra Annenberg will show stories of Brazilians who do manual work to earn a living and keep their health up to date. In an increasingly digital world, they resist the advancement of technology and bet on the power of their hands.

“I’ll wait for you, Friday, at Globo Repórter”, wrote the former JH, promoting her first mission outside Globo studios in almost 4 years.

The change in the station’s documentary program comes after a reformulation in the Globo Repórter team. For those who don’t remember, ‘GR’ was the main one affected by the dismissal of veteran journalists from the station.

Names such as José Hamilton Ribeiro, Alberto Gaspar and Isabela Assumpção were released by the Platinada between the end of 2021 and the beginning of 2022. Therefore, external articles with Sandra Annenberg and Glória Maria should become increasingly common.

SANDRA ANNENBERG WOULD BE THE BAND’S DREAM OF CONSUMPTION

Despite being one of the main names of Globo Repórteraccording to on the small screen, Sandra Annenberg is an old dream of the Band and the desire of the Morumbi station gained strength since news that the veteran would be dissatisfied with her current role appeared in the media.

With Fausto Silva now on the Band’s side, the Morumbi station has the possibility to finally make the dream come true. Faustão is a personal friend of the presenter and according to NT, he is helping with the plan to take another star off Globo.