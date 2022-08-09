Sanepar: the evaluation for the company’s results

Sanepar (SAPR11) announced last week second quarter result of 2022 (2Q22). See below the evaluation of three financial institutions for the company:

BTG

BTG Pactual assesses that Sanepar presented a “disappointing” set of results in 2Q22.

“While revenue is in line with our forecast, as consolidated billed volumes increased 0.8% y/y (stable for water and +1.9% y/y for sewage versus our estimates of +1.5% y/y for both lines), an Opex line much higher than expected (+24% y/y) generated very bad operating numbers”, writes the analyst team.

BTG highlights that Sanepar is the cheapest name in the sanitation sector, but it has a greater regulatory risk, with postponements of tariff readjustments, uncertainties about the tariff review (now postponed to April 2023) and lack of discussions about privatization.

The bank prefers Sabesp (SBSP3) and Copasa (CSMG3), which trade at multiple attractions and still offer, according to BTG, some privatization option.

BTG is rated “neutral” and has a target price of R$28 for SAPR11.

Eleven

Eleven’s team of analysts highlights that Sanepar’s result in 2Q22 was strongly impacted by provisions, leading to a relevant reduction in relation to previous quarters and frustrating market estimates.

“We view the result as negative and maintain our neutral recommendation for Sanepar shares.”

Eleven has a target price of BRL 23.00 for “neutral” rated SAPR11 units.

harvest

Safra bank says that Sanepar reported an EBITDA below estimates.

“We have a neutral classification for Sanepar. We do not see any short-term catalysts for its actions, as the Second Phase of the Tariff Review should only take place in April 2023”, write Safra analysts.

Safra is rated “neutral” with a target price of R$25.80 for the SAPR11 unit.

