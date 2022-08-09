Santa Maria Health Units are open for multi-vaccination campaign

Photo: Eduardo Ramos (Diary)

THE Health’s Secretary de Santa Maria has already opened the vaccine rooms in the city for the National Multivaccination Campaign 2022, announced last Sunday (7) by the Ministry of Health. Since Monday (8), the target audience can look for health facilities to receive the immunization.

The initiative is aimed at children and adolescents up to 15 years with the intention of preventing and controlling diseases in the population. The campaign continues until September 9as D-Day on August 20th.

The priority is prevent polio in the age group from 1 year to incomplete 5 yearsbut other vaccines are available for the booklet to be updated (see list below). The objective of the initiative is to reduce the number of unvaccinated children and adolescents.

available immunizations

Polio

Hepatitis A and B

Varicella

Influenza

Meningococcal C

Meningococcal ACWY

Quadrivalent HPV (Human Papillomavirus)

BCG

Yellow fever

triple viral

bacterial triple

Pneumococcal 10 brave

Pentavalent (DTP/Hib/Hep B)

HRV (Human Rotavirus Vaccine)

OPV (Oral Polio Vaccine)

Covid-19

VIP (Inactivated Poliomyelitis Vaccine)

Basic Health Units

The recommendation is for users to check, with the reference units, the days and times of vaccination. Furthermore, three units have extended shifts. Check out:

UBS Itararé

When: Mondays, 5:00 pm to 7:30 pm

Address: Rua Assis Brasil, 400, Bairro Itararé

UBS Wilson Paulo Noal

When: Mondays and Thursdays, 5:00 pm to 7:30 pm

Address: Rua Reinaldo Manoel Guidolin, 130, Camobi

UBS Walter Aita

When: Wednesdays, from 5:00 pm to 7:30 pm

Address: Rua Luiz Petry, Cohab Fernando Ferrari, Camobi

Vaccination campaigns coincide with the immunization against covid-19 in progress, which can be administered simultaneously or with any interval with the others of the National Calendar, in the population from 3 years.

National mobilization is a strategy adopted by the Ministry of Health and has been carried out since 1980. All immunizing agents that are part of the National Immunization Program (PNI) are safe and are registered by the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa).

Polio

To the campaign against poliothe target audience is the children under 5 yearswhich represent more than 14.3 million people in the country.

Children under 1 year should be vaccinated according to the vaccination status found for the primary schedule

should be vaccinated according to the vaccination status found for the primary schedule Infants from 1 to 4 years, 11 months and 29 days must be vaccinated indiscriminately with the Oral Polio Vaccine (OPV)provided that they have already received the three doses of Inactivated Poliomyelitis Vaccine (VIP) from the basic scheme

