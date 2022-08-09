São Paulo lineup: Rafinha misses the team against Ceará | Sao Paulo

São Paulo will have the absence of the right-back Rafinha in the decisive game this Wednesday, at 19:15 (Brasilia time), against Ceará, at Castelão, for the quarterfinals of the Copa Sudamericana.

The experienced 36-year-old winger has been diagnosed with a small hamstring strain in the back of his right thigh and is out of the game.

The player will be re-evaluated before the duel on Sunday, at 16h, against Red Bull Bragantino, for the 22nd round of the Brasileirão.

In training this Tuesday, coach Rogério Ceni promoted a technical activity and then commanded a team of 11 against 11.

The squad still trained dead balls and submissions before heading to Fortaleza. The São Paulo flight, chartered by the club, is scheduled for this Tuesday afternoon.

A possible São Paulo for this Wednesday’s duel has: Felipe Alves; Diego Costa, Miranda and Leo; Igor Vinicius, Gabriel Neves, Igor Gomes (Galoppo), Rodrigo Nestor and Reinaldo (Welington); Luciano and Calleri.

After winning the first leg by 1-0, São Paulo plays for a draw to advance to the semifinals.

Whoever passes the Brazilian confrontation faces Atlético-GO or Nacional, from Uruguay, in the next stage of the Sudamericana.

