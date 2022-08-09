Sasha appears on a stretcher, in pain and exposes Xuxa: She told me to do it

According to the model, Xuxa let her get a tattoo at 13

Sasha saw the spotlight turned to him since birth due to his mother’s fame, Xuxaand of the father, Lucian szafir. At 22 years old, she also won over the public with her sympathy and with her modeling and fashion career.

During an interview with Fernanda Souza, at Multishow, the artist appeared lying on a stretcher to get a tattoo, this time on her arm.

However, what really caught the public’s attention was the Sasha’s revelation about what Xuxa did years ago.

That’s because, the queen of the shorts was the person who influenced the model to make her first drawing on the skin.

ARTIST EXPLAINS WHAT MOM DID

“My mother has several, she was the one who told me to do my first one, I was 13 years old”began the famous, who raised her hand to her face because of the pain of the tattoo.

In the sequence, Sasha confessed that she refused her mother’s proposal. “She went to get a piercing and asked if I wanted a tattoo. I said, ‘Mom, no’”she assumed.

According to the model, she has six tattoos – not counting the one she was getting –, among them, a cross, a shamrock, an arrow, her sign and a bird.

MODEL TALKS ABOUT PREGNANCY

And speaking of family, since Sasha’s marriage to Joao Figueiredo, Xuxa emphasizes the desire to become a grandmother. The couple’s fans are also hoping that this will happen soon.

Thus, during an interview with “Metrópoles”, the model opened up about her plans to get pregnant. Sincerely, she confessed that she wants to have a baby soon.

However, the artist wants to enjoy the wedding first. “I really want to be a mother, but it’s not the time yet. We just got married, let’s enjoy the wedding a little, let’s wait a few years yet”she said.

In the sequence, Sasha confirmed that she wants to have more than one child: “We thought about having three children, one of whom was adopted. We have this dream of adopting a child.”