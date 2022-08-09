see how to order yours NOW!

Have one credit card It can seem like a daunting task when you are negative. To prevent frustrations from increasing, many people give up and decide to abandon the idea of ​​having a service of this type in their wallet until all debts are paid.

More law: Avoid having your credit card canceled by making THESE mistakes

But know that it is possible to find a way out in the midst of refusals and discover how to get a credit card with a dirty name. The tip is to opt for payroll-deductible tools or tools that give the customer the chance to show that he is capable of paying his debts.

Check out a list of credit cards that are approved even if the person is negative!

List of credit cards that usually approve who has a dirty name

Check out some tools known for including the group of negatives in the service base below:

Mercado Pago Card (prepaid) Nubank card for building limit; PagSeguro Card; Inter Payroll Card; Agibank Consigned Mastercard International Card; Daycoval Mastercard Payroll Card; Bradesco Elo Consignado INSS Card; Banrisul Mastercard Consigned INSS card; Simple BOX Card.

The list, as noted, is largely made up of payroll cards. They usually serve even those who are negative because they discount part or the total of the direct invoice from the salary or benefit (in the case of INSS insured persons).

As the chance of default is low, lower interest rates are charged, in addition to an extended period to pay. Nor can we forget about the ease of approval, which increases a lot.

Another highlight of the names above is the card that allows the customer to “build” Nubank’s limit. Simply convert your digital account balance into credit on your card. The maximum value of the operation can reach R$ 5 thousand, with its use in both national and international purchases.