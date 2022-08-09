See how to put PASSWORD on your WhatsApp: complete step by step

Among the most used messaging applications by populations is Whatsapp. From time to time, the company makes some changes to the platform to make it even better for all users.

Now, it will be possible to apply one more security barrier in the messenger application. The initiative is a way to help users keep their conversations even safer from possible curious people. See how to enable the option.

WhatsApp with new tool

The messaging app which is available on the Google Play store (https://bit.ly/3Q7dcAV) and also App Store (https://apple.co/2IZPR2Z), now offers the possibility to insert another security barrier in the access of messages. The option is to access them only with the fingerprint.

Using this novelty, the person will be able to use the application only after unlocking by fingerprint. In this way, conversations are even more secure against people who want to access the cell phone to read the user’s conversations.

It is important to mention that the tool still offers the option of blocking time. That is, it can be done as soon as you exit the application, after 1 or even 30 minutes. Below you can find out how to carry out the activation step by step.

how to activate

To be able to use the new tool, it is necessary to follow a few steps. Start by opening the app and tapping on the three dots located in the upper right corner. Then go to “Settings”.

When opening the list of options, select “Account” and then go to “Privacy”. At this point, you can scroll down the page until you find the “Fingerprint lock” option. When you click on it, activate the circle on the right side of the text.

The platform will then ask the user to place their finger on the fingerprint recognition sensor to confirm the action. Soon after, the page will automatically open where it is possible to choose the length of time the block will remain.

The user will be able to choose the options “Immediately”, “After 1 minute” and “After 30 minutes”, as mentioned above. In this same area there is still another option to be configured.

In it, the user must choose whether or not he wants the messages to appear as notifications in the cell phone’s information bar. It is worth remembering that it is already an option for some devices to hide the information from the notification bar.

Finally, it is worth mentioning that this is a good chance for those who want to protect their messages from possible people who want to access the contents.

