See images of the party where PM shot Leandro Lo in SP and the moment of the fighter’s rescue | Sao Paulo

Images from the indoor circuit of Clube Sírio, in Indianópolis, in the South Zone of São Paulo, recorded the exit of the show goers that took place in the place after the jiu-jitsu world champion Leandro Lo Pereira do Nascimento, 33 years old, was shot during the event.

Leandro Lo was shot in the head after an argument during the Pixote group’s pagode show inside the club on Saturday night (6). Military police officer Henrique Otávio Oliveira Velozo, suspected of having shot the fighter, was arrested for the crime of murder qualified for a futile motive.

In the images, it is possible to identify a movement on the dance floor, which begins to empty in the area where the crime would have occurred. Another camera also caught the rush of the public as they left the concert hall through the stairs that give access to the dance floor.

After the shooting, Leandro Lo was rescued and taken to Arthur Saboya Municipal Hospital, in Jabaquara, also in the South Zone, but did not survive. Witnesses filmed the rescue of the fighter, who was taken on a stretcher through the corridors of the club.

In a statement, Esporte Clube Sírio said that it “rents its event spaces to third parties” and that “when renting, security is the responsibility of the contractor”.

“The information about the magazine carried out and the authorization for the guests to enter the event is from the event’s director. It is worth emphasizing that the show held on the night of August 6 was performed on the club’s premises, but by a third party. As disclosed in a note previous year, we are collaborating with the authorities so that everything is clarified as soon as possible”, declared the club.

According to the family’s lawyer, Ivan Siqueira Junior, the fighter had an argument with the policeman and, to calm the situation, immobilized the man. After walking away, the attacker drew a gun and shot the fighter once in the head.

The lawyer stated that, after the shooting, the aggressor still kicked Leandro twice on the ground and fled. Few people heard the sound of the gunshot because the sound was loud due to the show.

The multi-time world champion of jiu-jitsu, Leandro Lo.

A friend of the fighter who witnessed the crime said that the shooter was alone and provoked Lo and five friends, who were at a table.

“He arrived, took a bottle of liquor from our table. Lo just immobilized him to calm down. He took four or five steps and fired,” said the witness, who asked not to be named.

Leandro Lo disputes jiu-jitsu world championship.

Leandro Lo was jiu-jitsu world champion eight times. The last achievement, in the light heavyweight category, was in 2022; the first, in 2012, in the lightweight division.

On social media, he describes the two titles as “the two most important career achievements”.

“The first [título] it’s the feeling of being world champion, that was how I can still be world champion, the two best sensations of my life. Thank you everyone who is always with me in joy in sadness!”, he said in a post on social networks two months ago, when he remembered the anniversary of the world achievements.

Lo would compete in the United States for another championship in the coming days, with four other fighters, according to a friend.