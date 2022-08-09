







See which celebrities have undergone cosmetic procedures:

Former BBB Eliezer, 31, shared on social media that he performed another aesthetic procedure. This time, he bet on the beard and hair implant and posted a photo that revealed the post-surgical appearance.

But not everything is rosy and the ex-brother reported an inconvenient situation that happened at the airport, while waiting for his flight, days after the surgery. According to him, a fan asked to take a picture with him, but Eliezer said that his skin was still healing, and they could leave the record for another day. But the fan didn’t like it at all and responded rudely. “Just kidding, huh?” finished Eli.

Eli’s confinement companion, Linn da Quebrada, 33, is also generating curiosity on the networks. The singer shared photos and videos that show every part of the facial feminization process she went through.





Ex-BBB undergoes cosmetic procedure Photo: Playback / Instagram

In addition to her, Anitta, 29, made a point of talking about her surgeries on several American talk shows and reported that the concept of her latest album, ‘Versions Of Me’, has everything to do with the changes she made to her appearance. Check out the full list of celebrities who have had plastic surgery in the video above!